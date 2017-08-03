Wax museum asks Tom Brady to come in for 'measurement session' to fix 'creepy' statue

Thursday is Tom Brady's 40th birthday. To celebrate that birthday, Brady will have the opportunity to head into the city of Boston for a "measurement session" at a wax museum. So no, that probably wasn't the birthday present Brady wanted -- he'll probably enjoy Rob Gronkowski's gift more.

On Wednesday, a day before Brady's birthday, the Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston asked Brady to stop by so they can get his measurements to fix a statue that has been called "creepy" looking, per the Associated Press, which is at least better than looking deflated (get it?).

Here's the museum's initial Facebook post that they hoped would catch Brady's eye:

** CALLING ALL TOM BRADY FANS ** Dreamland Fans, if you want to see a PERFECT wax figure of Tom Brady, SHARE THIS POST... Posted by Dreamland Wax Museum on Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Brady didn't respond on Wednesday, so they sweetened the deal on Thursday -- Brady's birthday. According to the museum, they'll be making a donation to Brady's favorite charity if he comes in.

The Dreamland Wax Museum wants to take a take a minute to wish the G.O.A.T, Tom Brady, a Happy Birthday! A birthday only... Posted by Dreamland Wax Museum on Thursday, August 3, 2017

Wax museums are inherently creepy, so I'm not sure there's much they can do to remedy the problem. But at least the "measurement session" would benefit Best Buddies, an organization that is "dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD)."

Unfortunately, Brady is entering the busiest period of the year. Training camp just opened up and the Patriots will begin their preseason slate of games on Aug. 10. The only way he'll likely make it down is if he gets an off day, and you know what Bill Belichick likes to say.

No days off.