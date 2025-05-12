The first game of the 2025 NFL season has been announced, as the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the rival Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sept. 4. This is the first time the Eagles and Cowboys will face off in Week 1 since 2000, and just the fourth time ever. All three of those previous Week 1 meetings took place in Dallas, but this time it's Philadelphia that's hosting.

Last season couldn't have gone more different for these two teams. The Eagles finished the regular season 14-3 and blew out Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, while Dallas went 7-10 and missed the playoffs, as quarterback Dak Prescott made just eight starts before a hamstring injury prematurely ended his campaign. The Eagles swept the season series with the Cowboys with two blowout victories. In those two contests, Philly out-scored Dallas, 75-13!

This matchup is still four months away, but it's never too early to look ahead. Let's break down this NFC East rivalry, which will kick off the 2025 season. First, here's how you can watch:

Cowboys vs. Eagles where to watch



Date: Thursday, Sep. 4 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Eagles -7 O/U 46.5 (via BetMGM)

Cowboys new dynamic duo at WR vs. Eagles secondary

George Pickens DAL • WR • #14 TAR 103 REC 59 REC YDs 900 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

We know what Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb brings to this matchup. He's one of the best pass-catchers in the game, and his 6,339 receiving yards recorded over his first five NFL seasons are actually the fifth-most recorded in a player's first five seasons in NFL history. However, Prescott now has another talented wideout who could end up being this team's X factor.

Just last week, the Cowboys struck a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire wide receiver George Pickens for a third-round pick and a Day 3 pick swap. While he has just one year remaining on his contract, this is one of the most exciting trades that Jerry Jones has pulled off in some time. Last season, Pickens caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played. He caught 12 passes of 30-plus air yards, which were the second-most recorded since the statistic was first tracked in 2006. Furthermore, Pickens led the league in yards per reception (18.1) in 2023, and his 2,841 receiving yards are the third-most for any Steelers wideout in their first three seasons.

Pickens plus Lamb has the potential to be one of the most dynamic receiver duos this season, and we will get our first look at them together on Sept. 4. However, the group charged with containing them is just as talented. Quinyon Mitchell was a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist after allowing a 52% completion percentage and 5.8 yards per attempt in coverage during the regular season, while Cooper DeJean was also a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist after being the only defender last season to allow zero touchdowns and 5.0 or fewer yards per attempt in coverage. Adoree' Jackson replaced Darius Slay at cornerback and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is now a member of the Houston Texans, but this secondary is still talented. Can they hold Prescott, Lamb and Pickens in check?

Saquon vs. Cowboys defense

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 345 Yds 2005 TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

He was arguably the story of the 2024 NFL season. Many envisioned Saquon Barkley would be one of the most impactful signings of last offseason, and sure enough he had an MVP-type of campaign that landed the Eagles atop the NFL world. Last season, Barkley led the NFL in rushing attempts (345), rushing yards (2,005) and rushing yards per game (125.3). His 2,504 rushing yards were the most recorded by any player in a season all-time when taking playoffs into account, and he became the first player to win a rushing title and a Super Bowl in the same season since Terrell Davis in 1998. Barkley rushed for at least 118 yards in Philly's first three postseason games, and then the Eagles surprisingly didn't need any heroics from him in the Super Bowl.

This Cowboys defense allowed 137.1 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL. Can this group led by Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa and Micah Parsons be better in 2025? The scary part about Barkley and this Eagles rushing attack is that they can control the tempo of the game and wear down defenses. Not only is Barkley efficient, but he's a home-run hitter as well. The Eagles can still win a game that is headlined by Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, but Barkley is the most consistent offensive weapon Philly has.

Prediction

It's tough to pick against the reigning Super Bowl champions at home in the first game of the season. The Eagles again figure to be one of the best teams in the NFL following their Super Bowl victory, because they can hurt you in a number of different ways. It will be interesting to see how this new Cowboys team looks with Brian Schottenheimer, Klayton Adams and Matt Eberflus calling the shots, but having to begin the season in Philadelphia in front of a juiced-up crowd will be tough.

Projected final score: Eagles 23-17