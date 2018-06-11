Way-too-early NFL Week 1 best bets: Don't sleep on the new-look Browns or Bears vs. rivals

There may be 87 days between now and the start of the 2018 regular season, and training camps may still be 44 days off, but the NFL remains a 365, 24/7 operation. And for fans, many of whom are looking to fill the quietest part of the offseason with anything resembling news, what better way to pass the time than looking ahead to some of the key Week 1 matchups?

With that in mind, here's the second installment of way-too-early Week 1 picks. You can check out some of CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora's favorite games right here.

And below are five Week 1 get-togethers that we can't wait to see.

Yes, the Browns are coming off an 0-16 season and are 1-31 in the Hue Jackson era. And yes, we realize that they are 1-10 in their last 11 meeting with the Steelers dating back to 2012. BUT the last two times these teams met in Week 1, Cleveland has been competitive. Most recently it happened just last season, when Jackson started then-rookie DeShone Kizer and he was a serviceable 20 of 30 for 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and rushed for another score. Pittsburgh led only 14-7 at the half and when it was over, eked out a 21-18 victory. Three years before that, the two teams again met in the opener, and again the Browns were competitive, even after falling behind 27-3 by halftime. But Cleveland outscored Pittsburgh 24-3 over the final 30 minutes and lost on a last-second Shaun Suisham field goal. Then-quarterback Brian Hoyer completed 18 of 30 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown.

This time around, you could argue the Browns will have its most competitive roster in years, starting with quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wideouts Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry and running back Carlos Hyde. The defense is young, physical and fast -- if short on experience. And the Browns have a knack for playing well against the Steelers in these Week 1 matchups.

Texans (+6.5) at Patriots

Every offseason, critics look for reasons why this will be the year it all implodes for the Patriots. It has yet to happen this century though not for lack of looking. This time around feels different but feelings don't mean much in June when the reality is this: As long as Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are able-bodied Patriots employees, New England remains the favorite in the AFC East. But that doesn't mean the Pats are the unquestioned favorites to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. In fact, the Texans, fresh off a four-win season, are legit candidates to win the AFC South for two very simple reasons: The return of Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt.

Houston went from being one of the AFC's most exciting teams to one of its worst last season when Watson, the 2017 first-round pick, suffered a torn ACL in November. In seven games, the rookie quarterback completed 61.8 percent of his throws with 19 touchdowns, 8 interceptions and a passer rating of 103.0. In terms of value per play, Watson ranked seventh among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders, just ahead of Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan.

And Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who was limited to just five games last season after suffering a left tibial plateau fracture, is expected to be cleared for training camp.

Expectations are so high for the Texans in 2018 that only two AFC teams have better odds of making it to the Super Bowl: the Steelers and -- you guessed it -- the Patriots. But a strong showing by Houston in Week 1 -- in Gillette Stadium, no less -- could hasten a changing of the guard in the conference.

The Seahawks appear to be in the midst of rebuilding even if they won't admit it (and why would they?). Richard Sherman was cut, Michael Bennett was traded, Cliff Avril retired and the future of Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas remains unclear. And that's just on defense. On the other side of the ball, Seattle drafted running back Rashaad Penny in the first round while passing on bigger needs (defensive back, pass rusher, offensive line -- which were all addressed with subsequent picks) a season after Seattle's offensive line gave up 43 sacks and ranked 25th in pass protection and 31st in run blocking, according to FO. And if Russell Wilson spends 2018 running for his life like he did in 2017, it could be a long season for the Seahawks.

The Broncos, meanwhile, spent the offseason filling their biggest needs, signing quarterback Case Keenum and drafting pass rusher Bradley Chubb to line up opposite Von Miller. The team also drafted Courtland Sutton, a huge downfield target who could take pressure off Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Denver should again have one of the league's best defenses. And if the offense, which has struggled in a post-Peyton Manning world, can regain its form under Keenum, the Broncos will again be a playoff team.

Bears (+8) at Packers

Aaron Rodgers is fully healthy after missing nine games last season with a broken collarbone and the Packers will again be considered a playoff team. But the Bears have a new coach in Matt Nagy, and should second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky take the leap from good player to franchise talent, Chicago would have a real chance to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2010, back when Lovie Smith was the coach and Jay Cutler was under center.

The Bears have added wide receiver Allen Robinson, who had 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns with the Jaguars in 2015 but missed last season with an ACL injury, and the hope is that former first-rounder Kevin White can finally play up to expectations. There's also new tight end Trey Burton, formerly of the Eagles, and two of the league's most underrated backs in Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen. The team bolstered the offensive line with second-round pick James Daniels, and gave Trubisky another weapon with wideout Anthony Miller (51st pick). A season ago, the Bears' defense was middle of the road, but that group should be much-improved in '18; they took linebacker Roquan Smith -- one of the draft's best players -- with the No. 8 pick, and added pass rusher Aaron Lynch in free agency.

The Bears may not go into Lambeau Field and win in Week 1, but a strong showing could be a preview of the changes coming to the NFC North.

Rams (-3) at Raiders

We've been saying it pretty much since the Raiders dumped Jack Del Rio for Jon Gruden back in January: This team will struggle. Gruden hasn't been on an NFL sideline since 2008 and a lot has changed in the last decade. Not only that, but some of the team's offseason moves have been curious ones; adding veterans like Derrick Johnson, Jordy Nelson and Doug Martin would have been a coup 4-5 years ago but now it seems like Gruden is stuck in the past. The Raiders did draft offensive lineman Kolton Miller to help protect Derek Carr, and traded for big-play-threat Martavis Bryant, but will Carr return to the form that made him a legit MVP candidate in 2016? And on defense, will a group long on potential finally play like it?

The Rams, meanwhile, were transformed into one of the league's most exciting teams last season thanks to coach Sean McVay. That team, which finished 11-5 and won the NFC West, should be even better in '18 thanks to offseason additions Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Brandin Cooks, who will join a core group that includes Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Lamarcus Joyner. Put another way: Don't be surprised if the Rams take a huge leap in their second year under McVay.