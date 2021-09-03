The Atlanta Falcons are shaking up their running back room. On Thursday, the team announced the signing of veteran running back Wayne Gallman and released fellow back Qadree Ollison. The specifics of Gallman's deal with the Falcons were not immediately disclosed. Gallman now joins a running back group that consists of Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson.

The 26-year-old signed with the San Francisco 49ers back in April and spent the summer with the organization, but was released on Tuesday during final roster cuts. Through three preseason games with the Niners, Gallman totaled 153 yards rushing on a 4.5-yards-per-carry clip.

Gallman originally came into the league as a fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2017 out of Clemson. He spent the past four years of his career in New York before inking that one-year deal with the 49ers earlier this offseason.

Wayne Gallman SF • RB • 22 Att 147 Yds 682 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Over his tenure with the Giants (53 games played), he totaled 1,444 yards on the ground with nine touchdowns. He also caught 80 of his 112 targets for 4,98 yards and two more scores. With Atlanta, Gallman is now looking to build off a strong 2020 season that proved to be a career year for him with the Giants as he filled in for the injured Saquon Barkley.

