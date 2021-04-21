The San Francisco 49ers have added some depth to their backfield by signing veteran running back Wayne Gallman to a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday The financial terms of Gallman's deal with the Niners were not immediately disclosed. The signing does come after the club hosted Gallman on a free-agent visit earlier this week.

The 26-year-old originally entered the league back in 2017 as a fourth-round pick out of Clemson by the Giants. Gallman has spent the first four years of his NFL career in New York and is coming off the best statistical season of his career in 2020 after filling in for starter Saquon Barkley, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 2. In 15 games played (10 starts), Gallman totaled career highs in rushing yards (682) and rushing touchdowns (six) while averaging 4.6 yards per carry, also a career-best. He also proved to be a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield, hauling in 21 of his 27 targets for 114 yards.

Those totals are quite impressive for Gallman, who'll now join a 49ers offense that will look to utilize those talents. While the backfield -- consisting of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. -- may seem a tad crowded, head coach Kyle Shanahan has shown an ability to sprinkle work across his stable of backs and simply ride the hot hand. With that in mind, Gallman could find himself in a very desirable situation and see a mountain of work if he can keep up his solid play from 2020.

Gallman looks like he'll adopt some of the carries vacated by fellow running back Tevin Coleman, who signed with the Jets earlier in free agency. This also may spell the end for Jerick McKinnon's time in the Bay Area as he still sits on the free-agent market.