Ivan Pace Jr. has written a pretty big check that he and his Minnesota Vikings defensive teammates will have to cash during Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Based on his recent comments, it's fair to say the Vikings' second-year linebacker doesn't think that his defense will have many issues against the Giants' offense, a group that includes veteran quarterback Daniel Jones and rookie first-round pick Malik Nabers.

"We bout to go crazy," Pace said when asked about the matchup. "It ain't even gonna be no matchup."

Pace was then reminded about some of the New York's offensive weapons, led by Nabers, who has drawn rave reviews this summer.

"Yeah, they look good," Pace said. "They look good, but I know our defense. I know what we've got in this locker room."

Minnesota has some talented defenders, especially veteran pass rusher Jonathan Greenard (who recorded 12.5 sacks for the Texans last season) and defensive backs Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum. But was it necessary to give an opponent added incentive to play well? That question will ultimately be answered during Sunday's game.

Rest assured Pace's comments will make their way into the Giants' locker room, if they haven't already. It'll be interesting to see if Pace's words prove to be prophetic or if the Giants' offense rises to the occasion.

Two things that Pace should have considered, though, was where Sunday's game was being played as well as his own team's quarterback situation. New York is already a tough place to play, and his comments probably didn't help matters. Few people know that better than quarterback Sam Darnold, the former Jets first-round pick who is starting in place of rookie J.J. McCarthy.