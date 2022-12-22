Weather hasn't had much of an impact on the NFL this year, but that could definitely be changing in Week 16 with multiple games expected to be played in bad weather.

The run of bad-weather games will start on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium when the Jets host the Jaguars in what's expected to be a torrential downpour. If you're thinking about betting the OVER on any kicking or passing props, you might start to re-think those bets after you see the forecast for the game.

It's expected to be windy, rainy and cold in East Rutherford on Thursday night, which isn't an ideal combination for anyone hoping to see Jaguars-Jets turn into an offensive shootout.

So what's the weather going to be like? Glad you asked.

Temperature. When the game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, the temperature is expected to be 46 degrees, but that's slightly misleading, because it's actually going to feel much colder. According to Accuweather, the "RealFeel" for the game is going to be 35 degrees. Over the course of the night, the "RealFeel" is expected to fluctuate between 34 and 38 degrees.

When the game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, the temperature is expected to be 46 degrees, but that's slightly misleading, because it's actually going to feel much colder. According to Accuweather, the "RealFeel" for the game is going to be 35 degrees. Over the course of the night, the "RealFeel" is expected to fluctuate between 34 and 38 degrees. Rain. Cold weather isn't that bad by itself, but when you toss in some rain, it gets much worse and there's expected to be a lot of rain on Thursday night. The forecast is calling for a 100% chance of rain between 8 and 11 p.m. ET, which means it is DEFINITELY going to be raining during the game. This isn't just any rain either, it's expected to be a torrential downpour with up to .6 inches of rain falling throughout the game.

Cold weather isn't that bad by itself, but when you toss in some rain, it gets much worse and there's expected to be a lot of rain on Thursday night. The forecast is calling for a 100% chance of rain between 8 and 11 p.m. ET, which means it is DEFINITELY going to be raining during the game. This isn't just any rain either, it's expected to be a torrential downpour with up to .6 inches of rain falling throughout the game. Winds. The only thing worse than cold weather mixed with rain is cold weather mixed with rain AND high winds, and that's what will be happening at MetLife Stadium. There's so much wind expected Thursday night that the National Weather Service has actually issued a wind advisory. Winds are expected to be blowing at 20 to 25 mph for the game, but once the wind advisory kicks in at 10 p.m. ET, there could be gusts that get up to 30 or even 50 mph.

Basically, this is the perfect recipe for a low-scoring defensive struggle. The Jaguars and Jets will be kicking off Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

This isn't the only game that's expected to have bad weather this week. Right now, there are seven games scheduled to be played in freezing temperatures, which would tie the most in a single day since 2000. For a look at all the wild weather that Week 16 could bring us, be sure to click here.