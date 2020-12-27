Sixteen weeks into the season, we still haven't seen a big snow game in the NFL this year, but it looks like that's going to change on Sunday night when the Packers host the Titans. Snow has already started to fall in Green Bay and it's not expected to come to a stop anytime soon.

According to the latest forecast from Weather.com, it's likely going to snow all the way up until kickoff and then keep snowing through most of the game with the white stuff expected to fall until 10 p.m. ET. By the time all is said and done, Lambeau Field is expected to be covered in three to four inches of snow.

Here's what it looked like outside the stadium just after 2:15 p.m. ET.

If you want to know what it looks like inside the stadium right now, the Packers shared a video showing just how snowy things are getting at Lambeau.

Again, that snow is expected to keep falling until 9 p.m. CT/10 p.m. ET

One of the greatest home-field advantages in the NFL is the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field and that frozen tundra is going to be on full display in this game. The game time temperature is expected to be about 29 degrees and then the forecast is calling for it to slowly drop over the next three hours. Considering the weather, the wind isn't expected to be too terrible with gusts expected to blow between 11 and 15 mph.

The upside of all this news for Green Bay is that Aaron Rodgers is nearly unbeatable on the frozen tundra. Since the start of the 2009 season, Rodgers is 20-2 straight up in December games played at Lambeau Field and 17-5 against the spread.

As for the Titans, the bad weather could also be a good thing for them and that's because they have the human snow plow truck known as Derrick Henry. Not only is Henry the NFL's leading rusher, but he's averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the season and on Sunday night, he'll be going up against a Packers defense that has surrendered 4.5 yards per carry this year.