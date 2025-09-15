Ben Johnson's return to Detroit for the first time since leaving his post as the team's offensive coordinator for the Bears job ended in ugly fashion. The Lions recorded the biggest blowout win of any NFL team on the Week 2 Sunday slate with a 52-21 victory over Chicago.

After being on the wrong side of a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, the extra motivation of Johnson returning was felt by Lions defensive back Brian Branch, who said the team felt "betrayed" when Johnson left to become the coach of an NFC North rival.

"Very motivated," Branch said. "We knew coming into this game that this is personal. Really, all these games personal, but this one we felt like we'd been betrayed, from the staff to players. And we love Ben, we still love Ben. He's a great coach. He's a great mastermind, but yeah, it was time to get after him."

Detroit racked up 511 yards of total offense at a whopping 8.8 yards per play, compared to just 5.3 for Johnson's offense. The Bears also turned the ball over twice.

Leading 45-21 with less than eight minutes remaining, the Lions elected to leave their offense on the field for fourth-and-goal. Quarterback Jared Goff connected with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for his third touchdown reception of the day, which led to Johnson being asked postgame if he thought his old team was running up the score.

"What's he supposed to do," Johnson said. "It's fourth-and-goal, what do you want him to do? He could've kicked the field goal. They don't kick field goals. They go for it there. He was doing what he was supposed to do. That's what he does."

Johnson will look to record his first win as Chicago's coach when his team faces the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at home.