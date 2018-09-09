Week 1 NFL Best Bets: Ravens will run over Bills and more of Jason La Canfora's picks

It's go time. After spending a good portion of the offseason talking about the Supreme Court decision on gambling and watching it spread quickly throughout the Mid-Atlantic region where I live, count me among those closely watching where this is all going.

It's hard for me to envision an NFL landscape a few years from now that isn't deep in casino-betting revenue, and owners like Jerry Jones are already on the gravy train. If you don't think agents with superstar clients aren't already factoring the gambling revenue -- and a potentially soaring cap -- into their contract projections, you are kidding yourself.

It's a brave new world.

Things are only going to expand and grow into into the mainstream, and best bets are a way of life. Here to stay. And with that in mind, here is my first crack at the games I like most in Week 1.

When I went to Delaware Park for the opening of the sports book with NFL lines, this game jumped out on the board. It was Ravens -4.5 at the time. It's still too low. Buffalo may get the first-overall pick. The talent isn't there. The QB may be overwhelmed. The Ravens aren't world beaters but they are motivated to restore some home-field advantage. Alex Collins will have a big game on the ground and the Ravens' improved pass rush will be a big factor.

Rams (-5) at Raiders

The Raiders' defense was horrible with Khalil Mack. Without him? Look out. The Rams are loaded with new players intent on making a great first impression. I don't know if Oakland's offensive line is much good anymore, and the run game is in jeopardy. The Raiders aren't built to play from behind, and they might be doing a lot of that this season. This could be a double-digit margin.

Bengals (+3) at Colts

Am I missing something here? Even on the road, why is Cincy an underdog? They have a far superior roster and the Colts defense is going to be a massive problem on a weekly basis. Couple that with a beat-up OL and running backs, and Andrew Luck can only do so much. Some of the Bengals' young skill guys will take a step up this season.