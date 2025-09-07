No team performed worse against the spread (ATS) than the Titans in 2024 as they went just 2-15. Meanwhile, no team had more ATS victories than the Broncos' 12, and it just so happens that you can make Week 1 NFL picks on Titans vs. Broncos. Denver is an 8.5-point favorite, per the latest Week 1 NFL odds, making Bo Nix and the Broncos the largest remaining favorite of the opening slate as number one overall pick, Cam Ward, will debut against the team that led the NFL in sacks last year. Should you expect these NFL betting trends to carry over into a new season?

Other games with NFL lines of 5 or more points include Bengals vs. Browns (+5.5), Saints vs. Cardinals (-6) and Giants vs. Commanders (-6.5). Meanwhile, the slimmest of the Week 1 spreads is Dolphins vs. Colts (-1). If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 1, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL betting picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 1 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Washington Commanders (-6, 45.5) covering against the New York Giants. The model has Washington covering in over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here. You can also bet this parlay at DraftKings, where you can get $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 1 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. Trevor Lawrence is projected to be a top-10 quarterback this week, and it also has full rankings for every position right here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has De'Von Achane as its top running back, while Trey McBride is its top tight end for Sunday's main slate. Here are its complete Week 1 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in your leagues. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. Get his Week 1 Fantasy and DFS projections right here. You can also make NFL prop bets on Achane, McBride and others with the Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. Bet at Underdog Fantasy and get $50 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet:

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024 and has revealed picks for every game in Week 1. One of its favorite picks is the Bengals (-5.5) covering on the road versus the Browns, which cashes in well over 50% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every game here. You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly:

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Insider R.J. White (12-4-1 over his last 17 NFL ATS picks) has revealed his best bets for Week 1, including the Raiders (+2.5) to cover at New England. White's NFL best bets for Week 1 can be found here.

Eric Cohen, who is 72-32 since Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, has exact score predictions for all 16 games. He is high on the Bills to defeat the Ravens, 26-23, on Sunday night. Hit any of his exact score picks and you're looking at a payout well over 100-1. That pick, along with his prediction for every game, is available here.

Bills vs. Ravens Sunday Night Football picks

The Baltimore Ravens will look for revenge for their postseason loss to the Bills last season as they travel to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's model likes the Bills (+1) to cover, projecting they win versus the spread in over 50% of simulations. NFL expert Mike Tierney, who is 45-22-1 (+2047) on his last 68 picks in Ravens games, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bets for SNF right here.

SportsLine's Machine Learning Model has locked in its player props for players like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and James Cook. One of its top picks is Jackson to go Over 234.5 passing yards, which has earned a 4.5-star rating. The Machine Learning Model is calling for Jackson to finish with 281.4 yards through the air. You can see all the top-rated NFL prop picks from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model here. Bet at Fanatics Sportsbook and get up to $100 back in FanCash if your first game day bet loses until October:

Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football picks

The Minnesota Vikings are seeking their eighth victory over their last nine matchups with the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of Monday Night Football. SportsLine's model likes the Under (44) in that game, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert R.J. White, who is on a 63-32-5 roll (+2792) over his last 100 Vikings picks, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bets for MNF right here.

SportsLine's Machine Learning Model has locked in its player props for players like Caleb Williams, Justin Jefferson and J.J. McCarthy as the Minnesota QB makes his NFL debut. One of its top picks is Williams staying Under 218.5 passing yards, which has earned a 4.5-star rating. The Machine Learning Model is calling for Williams to finish with 174.8 yards on average. You can see all the top-rated NFL prop picks from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model here.