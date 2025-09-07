Targeting NFL first TD bets is often a chance to get plus-money value as a popular option from NFL player props for Week 1 NFL betting at online sports betting sites. The Sunday and Monday Week 1 NFL schedule features the top three rushing and receiving touchdowns leaders in all action, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, Ja'Marr Chase and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who will all be among the most popular Week 1 NFL bets for anytime and first touchdown scorers. Betting the first TD scorer comes with a bigger risk, but also a bigger payout, so who should you target for an early touchdown in Week 1 NFL bets? Gibbs is priced at +600 (risk $100 to win $600) to be the first touchdown scorer when the Lions take on the Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in three of his top picks for Week 1 NFL first touchdown scorers, including Bears running back D'Andre Swift, who reconnects with Ben Johnson. Swift had eight touchdowns in 14 games in his one season in Detroit with Johnson as the offensive coordinator. At +800 odds to score the game's first touchdown, Cohen sees value in playing Swift in Week 1 NFL first touchdown bets.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 1 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2024-25 season with a 190-95 record on straight-up NFL betting picks (69%) and was profitable for bettors.

Best Week 1 NFL First TD picks:



D'Andre Swift, Bears (+800)

Adam Thielen, Vikings (+1600)

Kyle Monangai, Bears (+2000)

You can make these NFL touchdown picks on sites like FanDuel

D'Andre Swift, Bears (+800 at Bet365)

"I could see the Bears doing something like the Cowboys did on Thursday night with their first possession (minus the whole spitting incident)," Cohen told SportsLine. "Take the ball and move methodically down the field before rewarding your running back with a touchdown run inside of five yards. Swift scored six times last season, and if he stays healthy in Ben Johnson's offense, he could be set up for a successful season in a more dynamic offense."

Cohen is playing this at bet365 at +800 odds

Adam Thielen, Vikings (+1600 at FanDuel)

"Now back in Minnesota, I wouldn't expect a double-digit touchdown season from the veteran wide receiver as we saw in 2020 and 2021, but Thielen is a red zone weapon who is the Vikings' de facto No. 2 WR with Jordan Addison suspended for three games," Cohen said. "Chicago's defense will be focused on Justin Jefferson, leaving the other Minnesota pass catchers with plenty of opportunities. Thielen has longer odds than tight end T.J. Hockenson (+1000), so he gets the nod from me on Monday night as one of my favorite first TD picks."

Thielen had five touchdowns in 10 games with the Panthers last season. Cohen is playing this at FanDuel

Kyle Monangai, Bears (+2000 at DraftKings)

"See my Swift logic and substitute the rookie seventh-round pick who I believe will eventually be the goal line back for the Bears," Cohen said. "Does Ben Johnson have enough courage to give him a chance at the 2-yard line early in the game? If so, these are excellent odds relative to Swift that are worth a sprinkle."

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back had 14 touchdowns in 11 games at Rutgers last season. Cohen is playing this at DraftKings

