Week 1 NFL injuries: Eagles down four key players, prompting betting line to move toward Falcons

One of the keys to getting an edge in NFL betting and Fantasy leagues is to keep a close eye on the weekly injury reports.

You're sure to know about quarterback injuries as they develop, but the absence of key players at other positions also can have a huge effect on the outcome of a game. Remember what happened when the Cowboys didn't have Tyron Smith? How about when the Giants lost just about every receiver they had to injury at the same time?

Here, we're going to focus on the Thursday matchup, as the Atlanta Falcons head to Philadelphia looking for revenge for being knocked out of the playoffs by the eventual Super Bowl champions. But we'll also check in on Wednesday practices around the league to see if we can uncover particular situations to monitor throughout the week.

We'll update this post with the final injury report for Thursday's NFL kickoff game between the Falcons and Eagles below, as well as pass along everything you need to know about the Wednesday injury reports for the rest of the league as they become available.

Test your skill picking NFL games against the spread by joining the Pick Six Podcast Pool, or compete against friends, family and co-workers by playing 2018 Football Pick 'Em now!

Falcons at Eagles (-2)

Falcons: TBA



Eagles: TBA



The Falcons appear to be rolling into the Thursday opener completely healthy. That's not the case for the Eagles, who will start Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in place of Carson Wentz. The receiving corps is also shorthanded, with Alshon Jeffery and Mack Hollins sidelined. That leaves little depth behind Mike Wallace and Nelson Agholor, and as a result we're sure to see plenty of two tight-end sets featuring rookie Dallas Goedert on the field at the same time as Zach Ertz.

The Eagles have players missing on the defensive side of the ball as well. Timmy Jernigan started the season on the PUP list, pushing Haloti Ngata into a bigger early role than expected. Key coverage linebacker Nigel Bradham is suspended for the opener, which could open up the middle of the field for Matt Ryan.

The line for this game opened at Eagles -3.5 in April and settled there for most of the summer after briefly moving to -4. As the preseason moved along and Wentz seemed more and more unlikely to play in the opener, the line dropped to Eagles -3. After Wentz and Jeffery were ruled out for Thursday, the line dipped under 3, where it figures to remain through kickoff.

So who should you back in Week 1 of the NFL season? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.

Wednesday practice report notes

Analysis to come.