Week 1 NFL injuries: Giants down top pass-rusher Olivier Vernon, updates on every injury report

Most teams head into Week 1 relatively healthy after spending much of the preseason resting their key players, but the Giants are one team that will have to deal with a big absence on Sunday.

Pass-rusher Olivier Vernon suffered a high ankle sprain, and it turns out he just didn't have enough time to get healthy before Week 1. That'll leave the Giants short-handed at outside linebacker and increase their chances of finding a consistent pass rush against Blake Bortles and the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

That also puts more pressure on the Giants offense to find a way to put up a bunch of points against an elite defense, as they could need to get into a shootout to have a chance to win this one. Will Eli Manning, Odell Beckham and rookie Saquon Barkley be up to the task?

Below, we're covering every final injury report as it's released on Friday and Saturday to get you all the information you need to know before making your bets or setting your Fantasy lineups. Check back throughout the weekend for updates as they become available.

So who should you back in Week 1 of the NFL season? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.

Steelers (-3.5) at Browns

Steelers: TBA



TBA Browns: TBA



Analysis to come.

49ers at Vikings (-6.5)

49ers: TBA



TBA Vikings: TBA



Analysis to come.

Bengals at Colts (-3)

Bengals: WR Cody Core (back) DOUBTFUL



WR Cody Core (back) DOUBTFUL Colts: TBA



Good news for the Bengals as left tackle Cordy Glenn practices in full and avoids a designation on the final injury report. Tight end Tyler Eifert is also good to go after a full Friday practice, and the Bengals offense gets a nice upgrade as long as he can stay healthy.

Bills at Ravens (-7.5)

The Bills head into Week 1 relatively healthy, with only a depth option in McCloud definitely sidelined. Stanford saw significant action on defense last year, but the addition of Tremaine Edmunds slides him back into a depth role as well. Kyle Williams and Trent Murphy, two key members of the defensive line, are all clear. Hurst underwent foot surgery late in the preseason and always seemed like a long shot for the Ravens in Week 1, while Henry is recovering from hernia surgery. Young practiced in full for the second straight day, so he seems on the positive side of questionable. Canady has been limited all week by a thigh injury.

Jaguars (-3) at Giants

Jaguars: None



None Giants: OLB Olivier Vernon (ankle), ILB Tae Davis (hamstring) OUT



The Jaguars had two starting offensive lineman and Austin Seferian-Jenkins on the injury report earlier in the week, then Jalen Ramsey showed up on the report Thursday with an ankle issue. However, all four practiced in full on Friday and avoided the final injury report, meaning the Jaguars go into Sunday with full availability. The loss of Vernon to an ankle injury is huge for the Giants, as the pass-rush is now down to Kareem Martin, Connor Barwin and rookie Lorenzo Carter. Blake Bortles could feel a lack of pressure in this game as a result.

Buccaneers at Saints (-9.5)

Buccaneers: TBA



TBA Saints: TBA



Analysis to come.

Texans at Patriots (-6.5)

Texans: TBA



TBA Patriots: TBA



Analysis to come.

Titans (-1.5) at Dolphins

Titans: TBA



TBA Dolphins: WR Devante Parker (finger) DOUBTFUL



The Dolphins got Parker back at practice on Friday, but only in a limited fashion, as he recovers from a finger injury. He's unlikely to play in the season opener, putting more pressure on Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson. Everyone else practiced in full for Miami, including guard Ted Larsen, who was limited earlier in the week with a knee injury.

Chiefs at Chargers (-3.5)

Chiefs: TBA



TBA Chargers: TBA



Analysis to come.

Seahawks at Broncos (-3)

Seahawks: TBA



TBA Broncos: TBA



Analysis to come.

Cowboys at Panthers (-3)

The Panthers have a chance to get starting right tackle Daryl Williams in the lineup shortly after a major knee injury, which is pretty unbelievable. I don't know how effective he will be at obviously less than full health, but he should be improvement on what they would have otherwise, which would be recent trade acquisition Corey Robinson.

Redskins at Cardinals (-1)

Redskins: TBA



TBA Cardinals: TBA



Analysis to come.

Bears at Packers (-7.5)

Bears: TBA



TBA Packers: TBA



Analysis to come.

Jets at Lions (-6.5)

Jets: TBA



TBA Lions: TBA



Analysis to come.

Rams (-4) at Raiders

Rams: TBA



TBA Raiders: TBA



Analysis to come.