Week 1 NFL injuries: Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans questionable; Nick Foles shorthanded on offensive line

The 2019 season kicked off Thursday night with a Packers-Bears matchup that was a bit of a disappointment -- at least for Bears fans. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky struggled all night, as Chicago failed to score a single touchdown in a 10-3 loss. A reason for his struggles could be attributed to the absence of his security blanket, tight end Trey Burton, who missed the matchup with a groin injury.

Looking to Sunday, the key early injury news involved the Jaguars. Left tackle Cam Robinson is doubtful to play after suffering a knee injury on Thursday, and with backup Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) already ruled out, that forces Will Richardson, a fourth-round pick in 2018, into his first ever NFL action protecting Nick Foles' blind-side. That's great news for Frank Clark and the Kansas City pass-rushers, and a downgrade for the Jacksonville offense.

For fantasy purposes, there are multiple key receiver options to monitor. Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs missed practice earlier this week with a hamstring injury, and Tampa Bay now has questions of whether star receiver Mike Evans will be ready to suit up in Week 1.

Keep it locked here, as we'll update you on the injury reports from around the league in this space as they become available.

Falcons at Vikings (-4)

Falcons: OT Matt Gono (back) OUT



OT Matt Gono (back) OUT Vikings: CB Mike Hughes (knee) OUT; WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring), TE Tyler Conklin (ribs) QUESTIONABLE



Though he's not dealing with an injury, it's an open question whether Julio Jones will play as he negotiates a long-term extension with the Falcons. His availability will be one of the key things to monitor for this game. While Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says that cornerback Mike Hughes is getting "real close" to a return after suffering a torn ACL last season, he'll be sidelined for Week 1. Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, will be worth watching as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury, but it is encouraging that he was able to practice in limited fashion over the last two days.

Redskins at Eagles (-10)

The good news for Philadelphia is that Derek Barnett (shoulder), Brandon Brooks (Achilles) and Alshon Jeffery (biceps) were full participants in practice on Friday and carry no status heading into Week 1, signaling they are ready to go. As for the three Eagles who were ruled out, it's no surprise as they missed practiced all week. Washington's Jordan Reed is still in concussion protocol, but the fact that the team hasn't ruled him out yet is an optimistic sign. Head coach Jay Gruden said further clarity on Reed would likely come on Saturday.

Bills at Jets (-3)

Buffalo will be out their top returner in Roberts. Sean McDermott does have plenty of options to replaces Roberts, however, as rookie Devin Singletary has experience in the return game as does receiver Cole Beasley. Jets head coach Adam Gase has said that Anderson, Berrios and Johnson are all expected to play barring a setback.

Ravens (-6.5) at Dolphins

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed on Friday that 2019 first round pick Marquise Brown will play in the opener against Miami even though he drew a questionable tag. Dolphins starters Chars Harris and Bobby McClain were still limited on Friday, but the main concern still surrounds the offensive line. After trading Laremy Tunsil in a deal with the Texans, the team's tackle options are less than ideal.

Chiefs (-3.5) at Jaguars

With starting let tackle Cam Robinson doubtful for the contest and backup tackle Cedric Ogbuehi already ruled out, the Jaguars may need to do some reshuffling to the offensive line to keep Nick Foles upright. While Robinson's status is still to be determined, James Palmer of the NFL Network reports that Will Richardson will start at left tackle for Jacksonville. Richardson has yet to play left tackle in the NFL.

Titans at Browns (-5.5)

Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) is the big name not on this list. He was a full participant the last two practice which indicates he's ready to make his Browns debut. Outside of Beckham, Pamphile's status is worth watching as it gets closer to kickoff. He was slated to be the starter at right guard for Tennessee, but has since missed the last two practices. If he's unable to go along with not having starting left tackle Taylor Lewan due to suspension, the Titans O-line may struggle mightily on Sunday.

Rams (-2) at Panthers

Rams: None

None Panthers: OT Greg Little (concussion), DE/LB Bruce Irvin (hamstring) OUT

The Rams are as healthy as you'd want to be heading into Week 1 as they've listed no one on their final injury report of the week. The Panthers, however, will be without starting edge linebacker Bruce Irvin and rookie tackle Greg Little. Daryl Williams will start at left tackle, while rookie Brian Burns could get the start for Irvin on defense.

Bengals at Seahawks (-9.5)

The Bengals will be without Cordy Glenn as their starting left tackle, which slots veteran Andre Smith on the blindside of Cincy's offensive line. The 32-year-old has been in the league since 2009, but has seen just one start at left tackle in his career. With the Seahawks just adding pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, this isn't the best news for quarterback Andy Dalton. For Seattle, rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf (knee) has been take off the injury report and Pete Carroll says he's good to go.

Colts at Chargers (-6.5)

Trevor Williams has been dealing with his quad injury all throughout training camp. With him sidelined, corner Michael Davis will get the start opposite of Casey Hayward. As for Badgley, if he is unable to go, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports that punter Ty Long will kick and quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be the holder. With the Colts, they are relatively healthy coming into the opener.

49ers at Buccaneers (-1)

Tampa's star receiver Mike Evans did not practice on Friday due to an illness that has been going around the team. The initial hope for the Bucs is that this illness will subside before the opener, so his status is very much worth keeping an eye on as we get closer to kickoff. Niners defensive end Nick Bosa was limited in practice once again on Friday and is questionable for Sunday, but defensive coordinator Robert Saleh did say that he should be ready to go.

Lions (-2.5) at Cardinals

Detroit's offseason prize in defensive end Trey Flowers (shoulder) was taken off the injury report after being a full participant during Friday's practice. He's ready to face Kyler Murray and company in Week 1. Murray, meanwhile, will be without starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert after he missed practice on Friday. That will make the No. 1 overall pick's regular season debut that much more difficult.

Giants at Cowboys (-7)

Linebacker Sean Lee didn't practice on Friday for Dallas, but the team says it is not injury related, so his prospects for Sunday should be intact. Really, it appears to simply be a maintenance day for Lee. Dallas' star receiver Amari Cooper (foot) suffered no setbacks in practice this week, worked out in full capacity and has no designation heading into the weekend, signaling he'll play Week 1. The Giants, meanwhile, are overall pretty healthy, but will be without fifth round receiver Darius Slayton. That could provide more snaps for Cody Core or veteran Russel Shepard.

Steelers at Patriots (-5.5)

Davis didn't practice all week for the Steelers, which doesn't exactly seem too promising for his status on Sunday night in Foxborough. With Pittsburgh likely out a starting safety, it appears like former AAF defensive back Kameron Kelly will slot in to take Davis' role if he's ultimately ruled out. The fact that Tom Brady will be squaring up against a San Diego Fleet alum isn't the most ideal situation for the Steelers secondary. From New England's view of things, the fact that Julian Edelman wasn't even on the injury report this week is an encouraging sign that his thumb injury is well behind him.

Texans at Saints (-7)

Broncos (-1) at Raiders

