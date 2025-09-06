The 2025 NFL season is upon us, and Week 1 is chock-full of intriguing matchups, There are plenty of big names on track to make headlines throughout the weekend, from Aaron Rodgers making his debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Micah Parsons (hopefully) taking the field as a Green Bay Packer.

Not every notable name will actually be on the field when the NFL returns in full force, however. That's because injuries have already impacted all 32 clubs due to the toll of training camp and preseason.

Which ailments are most concerning? Which star players could be in danger of missing the first week of action? And which ones are set to play through pain as the season gets underway?

We've got you updated right here with final injury reports for each and every matchup on the Week 1 schedule, plus analysis regarding which key players are set to miss -- or suit up for -- their respective games:

Not a long injury list for the Lions heading into Week 1. Taylor Decker didn't practice all week, but was not given an injury designation.

The key story here for the Packers is Parsons, who has been battling back issues for a few weeks now. He was limited at practice this week. Jayden Reed was also limited Friday, so he's a game-time decision.

Godwin and Wirfs were expected to miss the opener, so no surprise for the Buccaneers there. Vea is listed as questionable, but was a full participant in Friday's practice. He's expected to play.

Jake Matthews was limited for the Falcons on Friday, but was not given an injury designation. Mooney was limited all week, and is expected to be a game-time decision Sunday.

Browns: Mike Hall (knee) OUT

Mike Hall (knee) OUT Bengals: N/A

Mike Hall is the only Browns player who will miss the season opener. Cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder), center Ethan Pocic (knee) and offensive tackle Joel Bitonio (rest) were limited earlier in the week, but they're all playing. Star edge rusher Myles Garrett missed practice Thursday, but he returned Friday and does not have a game designation.

The Bengals are fully healthy, declaring they have no injuries to report.

The Colts are essentially healthy, as Goodson is the only player with an injury designation.

Waller won't be available for his Dolphins debut, after being retired for a year. He didn't practice all week with a hip injury. Wright also will not play in this one. Tyreek Hill (oblique/calf) is good to go.

Everyone is good to go for the Raiders in Pete Carroll's first game in Vegas.

No Gonzalez for the Patriots in this one, as he missed practice all week. Gonzalez hasn't practiced in 39 days, so his absence wasn't a surprise. Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones are expected to start.

Stills was back at practice on Friday, and he'll be a game-time decision for the Cardinals.

For the Saints, Dillon Radunz is expected to start in place of Penning. Young has been battling calf tightness, and the Saints didn't want to risk further injury in Week 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) at New York Jets

First-round pick Derrick Harmon is out with a sprained knee he suffered in the preseason finale against the Jets. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Harmon wouldn't be available this week earlier in the week. Herbig was limited in Friday's practice, so he'll be a game-time decision.

No Vera-Tucker for the Jets this season, as he'll get season-ending surgery for torn triceps. Joe Tippmann may move to right guard.

Giants: OT Andrew Thomas (knee) DOUBTFUL

OT Andrew Thomas (knee) DOUBTFUL Commanders: N/A

The Giants have one player out, and that's Thomas -- their best offensive lineman. He spent most of camp on the PUP list and didn't practice Friday. James Hudson is the expected choice to start at left tackle.

Everyone is available for the Commanders as they begin the 2025 season against their NFC East rival.

The Panthers are relathy healthy on the injury report, but Ekwonu was limited on Friday. This was his first practice with the team since his appendectomy. We'll see how he fares this weekend.

The Jaguars had mostly a light injury report all week, as Van Lanen was limited Friday.

Good news for the Titans? Dan Moore will play at tackle. Bad news? Sneed is questionable, as he was limited all week. Sneed will be a game-time decision.

The big injury for the Broncos is Greenlaw, who won't be available Sunday. He's out with a quad injury, the same injury he missed all of training camp with. Head coach Sean Payton said Greenlaw is dealing with scar tissue buildup and a timetable to return is unclear.

Will he or won't he play? That's the status regarding McCaffrey, who can't seem to avoid the injury bug. McCaffrey went from a full participant Wednesday to limited Thursday to out Friday. He missed 13 games last season, so Brian Robinson Jr. will get the bulk of the snaps if McCaffrey can't go. Isaac Guerendo has been out since Aug. 2.

Texans: WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), WR Christian Kirk (hamstring) OUT

WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), WR Christian Kirk (hamstring) OUT Rams: N/A

The Texans are down a few receivers with Berrios and Kirk unable to play. Jaylin Noel is listed as Kirk's backup on the depth chart, so the rookie will see some time this week.

All the Rams are good to go for the season opener.

Interesting to see what the Ravens will do with Ricard -- their starting fullback -- unable to go. He hasn't practiced since Aug. 14. With no Likely, expect a heavy dose of Mark Andrews and an elevated role for Charlie Kolar.

With no Bass for Buffalo, the Bills will call up Matt Prater to kick. Bass was placed on injured reserve, so he'll be out a minimum of four games.