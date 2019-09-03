Week 1 NFL odds, picks: Chiefs beat Jaguars in matchup of two AFC contenders; Cowboys just fine with or without Zeke

Week 1 is finally here. For the next 20 weeks, NFL fans will have meaningful football as 32 teams set their sights on Super Bowl LIV (yes, that even includes the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals). One of the most intriguing matchups of Week 1 is the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars as Andy Reid squares off against former draft pick Nick Foles, who has won a Super Bowl MVP and is the new franchise quarterback in Jacksonville.

Other exciting games on the slate are the New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers showdown in New England against the Patriots, and the new (and hopefully improved) Browns hosting the Tennessee Titans.

We'll talk about all Week 1 games in our picks below:

KERR'S RECORD: 0-0

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Bears -3

The NFL Kickoff Game to celebrate the league's 100th season showcases a matchup of the league's oldest franchises. The Packers have a new head coach in Matt LaFleur, who did not play Aaron Rodgers a single snap this preseason. Who knows what to expect with the Packers offense under LaFleur, that includes touchdown machine Davante Adams and rising star running back Aaron Jones. Tight end Jimmy Graham's health will go a long way toward the Packers offense making a playoff run. The Bears are expected to compete for the NFC North again as one of the top teams in the conference, returning the league's top-ranked scoring defense with three-time All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Khalil Mack. The Bears have a revamped rushing attack with Tarik Cohen getting No. 1 snaps and Mike Davis and David Montgomery splitting the carries. Mitchell Trubisky's progression will be the key to the Bears' Super Bowl hopes, just like last year when the team went from worst to first. The Bears and Packers have been a one-score game in the last three meetings, which shouldn't change in the opener.

Pick: Bears 24, Packers 20

Kansas City at Jacksonville

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Chiefs -4

This could be a potential AFC playoff matchup as the Chiefs are the favorites to win the AFC West for the fourth consecutive year while the Jaguars look to be the front-runners in the AFC South after Andrew Luck's retirement with the Colts and the Houston Texans making questionable offseason moves. Jacksonville believes it has stabilized the quarterback position in Foles, who has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 58 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and a 93.2 passer rating (21-11 record) with the Philadelphia Eagles, looking for a second chance of success outside Philadelphia. Jacksonville still boats one of the league's best defenses to assist Foles, as their pass rush lost Malik Jackson but gained Josh Allen in the draft. They still also have Jalen Ramsey in the secondary (without a new contract to date). Kansas City's top-ranked offense in yards and points from 2018 recently added LeSean McCoy, uniting him with Reid and including him in an offense that features league MVP Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs didn't have one game under 26 points last season, which is a tall task for a talented Jacksonville defense.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Jaguars 23

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Cowboys -7

Pretty telling sign how far apart these teams are in terms of talent entering the season, and this is with the Cowboys unsure Ezekiel Elliott will play this game as he continues his holdout for a new contract. The Cowboys are a playoff team in the NFC without Elliott, but they are a Super Bowl contender with him. If Dallas doesn't have Elliott for Week 1, the Cowboys will have to rely on Dak Prescott and the passing game as fourth-round rookie Tony Pollard gets his feet wet in the NFL. Amari Cooper (six touchdowns in nine games with Cowboys) and Michael Gallup will have to step up for Dallas to separate itself from the Giants. New York has Eli Manning back at quarterback and Saquon Barley heading into year two. With Golden Tate suspended and Sterling Shepard taking over the No. 1 wide receiver duties, the Giants won't be as aggressive on offense as in years past. They also have a revamped defense determined to improve from the 22nd-ranked unit (points allowed) last year. The Cowboys have won four straight against the Giants dating back to 2016, and that streak should continue (with or without Elliott).

Pick: Cowboys 26, Giants 20

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Patriots -6

The Steelers are one of the hardest teams to project heading into the regular season, especially after they traded Antonio Brown and allowed Le'Veon Bell to (finally) walk in free agency and sign with the New York Jets. They still have Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback and a potent running game with James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, and rookie Benny Snell. Let's not forget JuJu Smith-Schuster will be the No. 1 wideout with Brown's departure and a defense that should be better than the 17th-ranked unit in points allowed last year. Even through this revamped Steelers team looks to be good on paper, it's hard to beat Tom Brady, Sony Michel and the Patriots on a night they raise another Super Bowl banner. Josh Gordon could be the difference in this game as Brady will need another receiver he can trust outside of Julian Edelman. Pittsburgh hasn't beaten New England in Foxboro since 2008, losing three straight games.

Pick: Patriots 31, Steelers 27

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Browns -5.5

The Browns were arguably the most-improved team in the NFL this offseason, highlighted by the additions of Odell Beckham and Kareem Hunt to an offense that already had franchise quarterback (and rising star) Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end David Njoku, and running back Nick Chubb. On defense, defensive end Olivier Vernon and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson join defensive end Myles Garrett on a stacked defensive line, while Greedy Williams and Mack Wilson are two rookies that are expected to factor in on an impressive defense. The Browns have the feel of the 2011 "Dream Team" Eagles, but they can end that comparison by winning games. Tennessee still doesn't know what it has in Marcus Mariota, but return 1,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry to lead an offense that will be without left tackle Taylor Lewan for four games (suspension). A.J. Brown could prove himself as another option for Mariota. The Titans defense, third in the NFL in points allowed, added Cameron Wake to an already impressive unit. The game has the feel of the Browns proving they are one of the top team sin the NFL. In Week 1, they'll play the part.

Pick: Browns 31, Titans 18

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Vikings -4

The Vikings are one of the most talented teams in the NFC, but failed to make the playoffs last season based on their record against over. 500 teams (1-6). Kirk Cousins returns in his second year as the quarterback with an improved offensive line and a healthy Dalvin Cook. Minnesota struggled to find a consistent ground game in 2018, having just five 100-yard games last year compared to 13 the year prior. The Vikings finished 30th in the NFL in rushing, way down from seventh the year before. Committing to the run will help the Vikings beat the good teams and find their way back to the playoffs. Atlanta finished a disappointing 7-9 last year, but there wasn't much the Falcons had to do to improve the roster, adding James Carpenter, Jamon Brown, Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom on the offensive line to protect franchise quarterback Matt Ryan. The Falcons are still loaded on offense and the defense is healthy. Don't be surprised if Sunday is the start of a bounce-back season in Atlanta.

Pick: Falcons 27, Vikings 24

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Line: Chargers -6.5

Indianapolis was dealt a bad hand with Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement two weeks ago, leaving Jacoby Brissett as the starter. The Colts are a much more talented team than the last time Brissett was the full-time starter in 2017, highlighted by one of the better offensive lines in the NFL and T.Y. Hilton as the top pass-catching option. Brissett has a good rapport with tight end Jack Doyle, even though Eric Ebron as the top red zone threat. The Chargers are prepared to have Melvin Gordon's holdout last into the season, but they do have Philip Rivers and Keenan Allen to soften the blow. Hunter Henry is back as the starting tight end, which creates a whole knew dimension in the passing game. Los Angeles is decimated by injuries heading into the year to key starters, but they still are one of the most talented teams in the AFC. The Colts have some work to do to upset Los Angeles, which finished just 5-3 at home last year.

Pick: Chargers 28, Colts 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Rams -3

The Rams are coming off one of the must pitiful performances in Super Bowl history, scoring just three points against the new England Patriots after averaging over 30 per game last year. Los Angeles didn't add much on offense, relying on Todd Gurley's health to keep them amongst the elite in the NFL. The Rams did add Eric Weddle and Clay Matthews to an already stout defense led by Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, and cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. Which Carolina team is going to show up? The one that started 6-2 or the team that lost seven of their final eight games to finish 7-9? Cam Newton changed his throwing motion after a bad shoulder has hindered him the past couple seasons, while Christian McCaffrey will be the focal point of the offense after setting the record for receptions in a season among running backs last year. The Panthers' season relies on Newton's health, which will be tested against a dominant Rams pass rush.

Pick: Rams 31, Panthers 24

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Eagles -9.5

Even though this is a NFC East game, both teams are just on a different scale heading into 2019. The Redskins have a poor offensive line with the holdout of Trent Williams and Giants castoff Ereck Flowers at left guard. That's a tall task going against the Eagles defensive line, which is amongst the NFL leaders in pressures year after year and added Malik Jackson to pair with Fletcher Cox. The Eagles have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, led by a 100 percent healthy Carson Wentz that arguably has the best receiving corps in the NFL with DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor leading the way. Case Keenum gets the start for Washington as the Redskins will be patient with Dwayne Haskins until he's ready. Washington does have an underrated defense, but scoring points will be an issue with a makeshift offensive line.

Pick: Eagles 33, Redskins 17

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Ravens -6.5

The Ravens have playoff expectations in Lamar Jackson's second year as they want to develop him as a passer by giving him more throws a game. Baltimore doesn't have much at receiver to start the year as first-round pick Marquise Brown doesn't appear ready to start, relying on Willie Snead, Seth Roberts and tight end Nick Boyle in the early going. The Ravens may not have a choice but to run the ball with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Jackson. That shouldn't be a problem against the Dolphins, who gutted their roster before the season as they are all-in on their rebuild. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start in Week 1 against 2018's top-ranked defense in yards per game (second in points).

Pick: Ravens 26, Dolphins 13

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Jets -3

Hard to predict this AFC East matchup in Week 1, but both teams have optimism for this season. The Bills are heading into year two with Josh Allen as the quarterback and will rely on Frank Gore and Devin Singletary at running back after the surprising release of LeSean McCoy. The Bills added Cole Beasley at wide receiver to help Allen in the passing game, but are banking on Zay Jones taking a more significant role in year three. The Bills were second in the NFL in yards allowed last year, still a massive strength of their team. The Jets have aspirations to compete in the AFC East with the signings of Le'Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley in the offseason, but the team is hindered at cornerback and wide receiver. Sam Darnold taking strides in year two will determine how improved this team will be.

Pick: Jets 27, Bills 21

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Seahawks -9.5

One of the lopsided matchups of Week 1, as Seattle potentially catapulted itself into Super Bowl contenders with the acquisition of Jadeveon Clowney last week. The Seahawks still boast one of the league's best defenses with Bobby Wagner and KJ Wright leading the way. The Seahawks offense still goes through Russell Wilson as Tyler Lockett becomes the No. 1 wide receiver. Seattle will also look to give Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny more reps in the passing game. Carson will still be the No. 1 running back and get the bulk of the carries behind a susceptible offensive line. Cincinnati doesn't have A.J. Green in the opener, which will be trouble for Andy Dalton and the offense putting up points in the Northwest. Tyler Boyd's progression could keep the Bengals in the game early.

Pick: Seahawks 30, Bengals 16

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Buccaneers -1

This is one of the ore intriguing games on the Week 1 calendar, just based on the curiosity between the two teams. Jimmy Garoppolo is back from a torn ACL he suffered 12 months ago, but hasn't had the best preseason. Still, the 49ers have a bunch of young receivers in Jalen Hurd and Dante Pettis to help Garoppolo out, not to mention record setting tight end George Kittle. Matt Breida will lead a ground game that has promise. This game should be a shootout with Bruce Arians leading Tampa Bay, giving Jameis Winston the keys to his aerial attack. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is one of the top breakout candidates in 2019, lined up with Mike Evans in what is expected to be a high-scoring offense. Running the ball will be the key to this one, which San Francisco has ahead of Tampa Bay.

Pick: 49ers 37, Buccaneers 34

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Lions -2.5

In a battle between two teams projected to compete towards the bottom of the NFL, the Lions will have something to prove against the Cardinals, who have struggled this preseason in Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Kyler Murray makes his first career start as Kingsbury has been holding back his offense this preseason, making the Cardinals hard to project. The Lions have a proven commodity in Matthew Stafford and a 1,000-yard candidate at running back in Kerryon Johnson. The Lions are committed to the ground game and their 10th-ranked defense from a year ago. They'll look to put plenty of pressure on Murray.

Pick: Lions 23, Cardinals 20

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

Monday, 7:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Saints -7

The Saints somehow recover from heartbreaking playoff losses, which they'll look to do for the second time in 2019 with Drew Brees back at quarterback. Alvin Kamara is the No. 1 back, but the Saints want to use offseason acquisition Latavius Murray in the role vacated by Mark Ingram, creating a potent running attack. Michael Thomas is back with a new deal and tight end Jared Cook replaces Ben Watson. They'll have some turnover on the offensive line with Erik McCoy replacing the retired Max Unger at center. The Saints may not have enough talent in the secondary to contain DeShaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, who the Texans will need to pull off the upset. The offensive line is still in shambles and there isn't much depth at running back behind Duke Johnson.

Pick: Saints 33, Texans 29

Monday, 10:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Raiders -1

The Broncos have a new quarterback ... again. Joe Flacco was the team's prized offseason acquisition as the team is still trying to adjust to life without Peyton Manning. Phillip Lindsay was the league's most surprising player last year, and he'll be asked to carry the Denver offense once again. Denver has a promising group of young receivers in Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton, pairing with Emmanuel Sanders may make the Broncos offense better than initially thought. Not to mention Bradley Chubb and Von Miller lead a defense that should be much improved under Vic Fangio. The Raiders had an interesting offseason with the trade for Antonio Brown, who will make his highly anticipated debut. The Raiders also improved on offense with first-round pick Josh Jacobs at running back and wide receiver Tyrell Williams lined up opposite of Brown. Paul Guenther revamped the defense with No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell, safety Lamarcus Joyner, and linebacker Vontaze Burfict. The Raiders look better on paper, but they have to make a statement against the Broncos for people to believe.

Pick: Raiders 26, Broncos 23