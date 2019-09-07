Week 1 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor pool play, more

The NFL is back for 2019, and with one game already in the books -- I hope you took the Packers like I did! -- there are only 255 more chances to pick winners in the regular season.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run through of Week 1, and good luck in your games!

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard?

Falcons at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Vikings -4, O/U 47.5



Vikings -4, O/U 47.5 Current: Vikings -4, O/U 47

"Dalvin Cook is back and that will make a big difference in the Vikings' offense. And they're playing a defense Kirk Cousins can actually beat. He has good wideouts at his disposal. Under Mike Zimmer, the Vikes have covered four of their five season openers. Minnesota's defense is very good. That unit will control things, and Atlanta doesn't travel well." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg

Legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg enjoyed a scorching finish to last season, nailing three-way parlays during Week 17 and Conference Championship Weekend. With his very selective best bets, Goldberg finished last year on a sick 12-3-2 heater.

Eagles at Redskins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Eagles -8.5, O/U 46.5



Eagles -8.5, O/U 46.5 Current: Eagles -10, O/U 45

"Even though this is a NFC East game, both teams are just on a different scale heading into 2019. The Redskins have a poor offensive line with the holdout of Trent Williams and Giants castoff Ereck Flowers at left guard. That's a tall task going against the Eagles defensive line, which is amongst the NFL leaders in pressures year after year and added Malik Jackson to pair with Fletcher Cox. The Eagles have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, led by a 100 percent healthy Carson Wentz that arguably has the best receiving corps in the NFL with DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor leading the way. Case Keenum gets the start for Washington as the Redskins will be patient with Dwayne Haskins until he's ready. Washington does have an underrated defense, but scoring points will be an issue with a makeshift offensive line." -- Jeff Kerr on why he's predicting the Eagles win 33-17.

Kerr recently joined CBS Sports after covering the Eagles for 247Sports, so he has an intimate knowledge of the NFC East. See his picks for every game on the Week 1 slate right here.

Bills at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Jets -3, O/U 38.5



Jets -3, O/U 38.5 Current: Jets -3, O/U 40.5

R.J. White: "We're starting to see some 2.5s pop up 'cause it seems some sharp money is coming in on Buffalo. I think that's interesting. At 3, I probably lean Buffalo, you give me 2.5, I'm leaning Jets. I think 3 is the right number here .. Probably just a stayaway game."

Pete Prisco: "I like the Bills in this game. I don't love them, because I think anytime you open on the road and you're a young team, it's tough to do ... I'm with you, R.J., I think the defense is gonna be really tough. I love the way [Sean] McDermott coaches this team, and I do think Josh Allen is gonna take the right steps."

Will Brinson: "Hey Pete, let me ask you this: Does the fact that Adam Gase has coached in the AFC East against Sean McDermott for a lengthy amount of time matter for preparation?"

Prisco: "But McDermott knows him too! ... It helps both of them ... I think the Bills have a chance to make the playoffs this year."

White: "From your lips to God's ears."

That's from Friday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast, where Will Brinson, Pete Prisco and myself break down the lines for every game and share their analysis and best bets. You can listen to all their picks below and be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get your podcasts for daily NFL content.

Ravens at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Ravens -4.5, O/U 37



Ravens -4.5, O/U 37 Current: Ravens -6.5, O/U 39.5

"This was an absolute steal all summer long, sitting around 3-4 points. Baltimore is a fairly loaded team and Miami is probably the worst team in the league, and it traded away it's starting left tackle and it is probably starting the second-best QB on the roster. Yes, the heat is usually a factor, but Baltimore summers are full of heat and humidity and the Ravens run such a unique offense that it's going to give Brian Flores fits in his first NFL game. Serious talent gulf and coaching gulf and Lamar Jackson back in his hometown for his first-ever NFL Opening Day start is going to be a decisive victory. The Ravens pass rush is my biggest concern, but against this offensive line I don't think it'll matter much." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Ravens are one of his best bets

La Canfora is already 1-0 after backing the Packers on Thursday night.

Chiefs at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Chiefs -4, O/U 52.5



Chiefs -4, O/U 52.5 Current: Chiefs -3.5, O/U 51

"The battle between the Chiefs offense and the Jaguars defense is one of the treats of the weekend. Can the Jaguars slow down Patrick Mahomes and company? They won't stop them, but I think they will slow them some. The Jacksonville offense is an unknown, as is the Chiefs defense. In the end, it's a close game that the Jaguars pull out in the Florida heat." -- Pete Prisco on why he's taking the Jaguars to upset the Chiefs.

Prisco is rolling with a lot of 'dogs this week, but which ones does he think win outright along with Jacksonville? Check out his score projections for every game in his Wednesday column.

Titans at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Browns -5.5, O/U 45.5



Browns -5.5, O/U 45.5 Current: Browns -5.5, O/U 45.5

"Everyone likes the Browns this year, a team that hasn't had a winning record since 2007. Nobody likes the Titans, a team coming off three straight 9-7 seasons. Isn't the value here on Tennessee? We know they can run the ball, and the Browns had a pretty awful rush D last year. They also have an incredibly underrated defense led by Jurrell Casey and Kevin Byard, and I think the Browns have trouble running on this team with their offensive line. I think this comes down to a field goal late, so I love getting the points here." -- R.J. White on why the Titans are one of his SuperContest picks

I've cashed in two of the last four years in the Westgate SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on just over 58% of my picks over the last four years combined.

Rams at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Rams -3, O/U 51



Rams -3, O/U 51 Current: Rams -2, O/U 50

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated every snap of Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season and has revealed its best three-team and 16-team parlay picks. The three-team parlay could lead to a strong 6-to-1 return.

One part of the three-team parlay we'll give away: the model says the Rams (-2.5) cover on the road against the Panthers. Quarterback Cam Newton (foot) is expected to play for Carolina, but his mobility could be limited against the defending NFC champions. The model has the Rams covering in almost 60 percent of simulations, making it one of its strongest picks of the week.

Bengals at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Seahawks -9.5, O/U 43.5



Seahawks -9.5, O/U 43.5 Current: Seahawks -9.5, O/U 44.5

If you're in a survivor pool, you know you have to pick one winner every week for as long as you can, and you're not allowed to use the same team more than once. With all 32 teams available to us, my top survivor pool pick for Week 1 is the Seattle Seahawks. The other top options in terms of biggest favorites are either on the road (Ravens), playing divisional matchups (Eagles, Cowboys), or have struggled early in the season in recent years (Saints). The Seahawks are going up an overmatched offensive line and an offense without its best pass-catcher. I think they'll take an early lead at home and pound the ball in the second half as they roll to a win.

The SportsLine Projection Model has crunched the numbers and is taking a team other than the Seahawks in Week 1.

Colts at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Chargers -3, O/U 44.5



Chargers -3, O/U 44.5 Current: Chargers -6.5, O/U 44.5

"I backed the Chargers -3 when the Andrew Luck retirement news dropped, creating a pretty nice window here. If I was walking into this blind, I'd absolutely take the Colts though, for a number of reasons. To start, Jacoby Brissett is just better than people think. He's not coming in cold off a trade like in 2017 -- he's had multiple years in Frank Reich's system. The Patriots drafted him in the third round on the advice of Bill Parcells. The guy has a pedigree. And now he has a better offensive line, a better run game (I'm a Marlon Mack truther) and healthy passing weapons. The Chargers are banged up bad. Derwin James is gone and Russell Okung is missing. Those are BIG factors. Anthony Lynn's squad shook the "slow starter" label last year, but this won't be a rowdy Chargers crowd frothing to take down the Colts. I think we see Indy walk in and shock the world with a victory against the Bolts." -- Will Brinson on why the Colts are one of his best bets

In addition to hosting the Pick Six Podcast five days a week (and sometimes more), Brinson shares his best bets every week of the season. Check out who else he's taking, and find out our bonus podcast parlay for Week 1.

49ers at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Buccaneers -1, O/U 49



Buccaneers -1, O/U 49 Current: Buccaneers -1, O/U 51

"I think both of these teams will fail to win more than seven games during the upcoming season, mostly because both of their defenses aren't any good. Last season, the 49ers' defense ranked 23rd in DVOA and the Buccaneers' defense finished 32nd. While both teams addressed their defense in the draft with top-five picks Nick Bosa (49ers) and Devin White (Buccaneers), those two players can't solve all of the problems plaguing their defenses. Meanwhile, both teams feature two of the best offensive coaches in football in Kyle Shanahan and Bruce Arians. Both should be able to figure out a way to put up points against bad defenses. In a game between two bad teams with two bad defenses and two great offensive coaches, expect an explosion of points. Expect the total to exceed 50.5 points." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why Over 50.5 in this game is one of his best bets

Wagner-McGough had a big 2018 season in his best bets column, going 49-35-1. Unfortunately, he's started the year 0-1 after the Bears fell to the Packers on Thursday.

Lions at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Lions -1.5, O/U 48.5



Lions -1.5, O/U 48.5 Current: Lions -2.5, O/U 46.5

"Remember how everyone spent last season making fun of Matt Patricia and the Lions? Remember the talk this offseason about how Patricia might already be on the hot seat entering his second season? The Lions are a near-unanimous pick to finish last in the NFC North this season, so it only makes total sense that they open the season as road favorites!The reason for it is that this will be Kliff Kingsbury's first game in charge of the Cardinals, and he's bringing that darned, gimmicky Air Raid offense of his that only works on the college level! Not in the NFL! Nevermind that the Packers and Patriots have been running a modified version of it for nearly a decade with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers already. Listen, I'm not saying that Kingsbury and Kyler Murray are going to light up the NFL this season. In fact, I very much doubt that will be the case. But to be home dogs against a Lions team that didn't show much of anything last year under Matt Patricia? I'll take those points." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Cardinals are one of his best bets

Fornelli shares his three top gambling plays of the day three times a week in Today's Top Picks, but he also has three NFL best bets every week as well. See which other two plays made his cut in his Thursday column.

Giants at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Cowboys -7.5, O/U 46.5



Cowboys -7.5, O/U 46.5 Current: Cowboys -7, O/U 45.5

"An inspired Eli Manning -- with a lot of help from Saquon Barkley -- will keep things close in Dallas. The Cowboys, without or without Ezekiel Elliott, should still have enough on both sides of the ball to hold off the Giants at home." -- Bryan DeArdo on why he thinks the Giants will cover in this matchup

DeArdo predicts every final score each Tuesday, and his Week 1 projections include several upsets, including the Dolphins shocking the Ravens as massive underdogs. See the rest of DeArdo's picks in his Tuesday column.

Steelers at Patriots



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Patriots -6, O/U 51.5



Patriots -6, O/U 51.5 Current: Patriots -5.5, O/U 49.5



The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It absolutely nailed its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, finishing the season on a sizzling 16-6 run. For the year, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks (20-8 against the spread), extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Now it has strong plays against the spread and the total in the Steelers-Patriots matchup, with one cashing in 60 percent of simulations and the other in 55 percent of simulations. Find out which picks are worth taking by heading over to SportsLine.

Texans at Saints

Time: Monday, 7:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Monday, 7:10 p.m. ET (ESPN) Open: Saints -7, O/U 53.5



Saints -7, O/U 53.5 Current: Saints -7, O/U 52.5

"The Texans might be one of the worst "top" teams to enter 2019. Deshaun Watson will always give them a fighting chance, and Laremy Tunsil is a nice get up front, but are we sure they're even a safe bet to win the South? New Orleans is also bound for regression, but the Saints have far more firepower. Things could easily get out of hand in the dome." -- Cody Benjamin on why he thinks the Saints will blow out the Texans

Benjamin projects every final score each Thursday, and he called the Packers upset in the first game of the year. See the rest of his picks in his Thursday column.

Broncos at Raiders

Time: Monday, 10:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Monday, 10:20 p.m. ET (ESPN) Open: Raiders -2.5, O/U 43



Raiders -2.5, O/U 43 Current: Broncos -1, O/U 43

"I think we can all agree that no one had a crazier offseason than Antonio Brown ... On the other hand, we have the Broncos, who somehow had one of the quietest offseasons in football despite the fact that they hired a new coach (Vic Fangio) and traded for a new quarterback (Joe Flacco). Out of those two moves, the one that's going to hurt the Raiders more is the hiring of Fangio, who served as the Bears defensive coordinator in 2018. Last season, Fangio basically built an impenetrable defense in Chicago, and unfortunately for the Raiders, he has the defensive talent to do the same thing in Denver. Fangio's defense shut down a lot of high-powered offenses last year, so I don't think he's going to have any issue stopping an offense led by Derek Carr." -- John Breech on why he thinks the Broncos will blow out the Raiders

That Breech prediction came all the way back on Tuesday, before Antonio Brown shared a fine letter on social media, got into an altercation with his general manager, was reportedly set to be suspended and possibly lose out on the guaranteed money in his contract, then given an all-clear by coach Jon Gruden and put back on track to play in Week 1. You can read more about Brown's crazy offseason and see the rest of Breech's picks in his Tuesday column.

