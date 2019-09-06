Week 1 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays 6-1

NFL Week 1 features a slew of must-see games, including the new-look Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (-5.5) and the runner-up Rams (-2) visiting Cam Newton and the explosive Panthers. Freshly-signed Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys (-7) host the NFC East-rival Giants, while the massively-hyped Browns (-5.5) host Tennessee looking for their first season-opening win in 15 years. With NFL lines of all sizes to choose from and so much uncertainty at the dawn of a new season, you need to select your NFL picks wisely this week.

And if you're looking for a huge payout during Week 1 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. The legendary handicapper enjoyed a scorching finish to last season, nailing three-way parlays during Week 17 and Conference Championship Weekend. With his very selective NFL best bets, Goldberg finished last year on a sick 12-3-2 heater.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Goldberg is getting down hard on three Week 1 NFL picks. If you parlay them, you'd be looking at a 6-1 payout. This week, we can tell you Hammer is riding the Vikings (-4) against Atlanta.

"Dalvin Cook is back and that will make a big difference in the Vikings' offense," Hammer told SportsLine. "And they're playing a defense Kirk Cousins can actually beat. He has good wideouts at his disposal. Under Mike Zimmer, the Vikings have covered four of their five season-openers."

Under Zimmer, Minnesota is an eye-popping 28-13 against the spread at home, not to mention 37-15 against the number when facing non-division opponents. The Falcons upgraded their offensive line this offseason, but are counting on better health and production, not significant personnel moves, to improve their 28th-ranked defense.

Goldberg also is fading a public darling favored to win its division.

