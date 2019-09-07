Week 1 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay would pay 6-1

The 2019 NFL season is officially underway, and with 15 games remaining on the opening-week NFL schedule, there are still many opportunities to lock in picks. Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys are seven-point favorites against the Giants on Sunday, though some fans may be more attracted to the total (45.5) given the uncertainty surrounding Elliott's usage after he held out all preseason. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are 2.5-point home underdogs against the Lions in Kyler Murray's debut at quarterback. There's also plenty of drama surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown and the Oakland Raiders on Monday Night Football against the division-rival Denver Broncos (-1.5). Before you make your Week 1 NFL picks, be sure to see the Week 1 NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

The legendary handicapper enjoyed a scorching finish to last season, nailing three-way parlays during Week 17 and Conference Championship Weekend. With his very selective NFL best bets, Goldberg finished last year on a strong 12-3-2 heater.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Goldberg is getting down hard on three Week 1 NFL picks. If you parlay them, you'd be looking at a 6-1 payout. This week, we can tell you Goldberg is backing the Vikings (-4) at home against the Falcons.

"Under Mike Zimmer, the Vikes have covered four of their five season-openers," Goldberg told SportsLine. Overall, Minnesota was 8-7-1 against the spread last season, compared to just 5-11 for the Falcons, who had the worst mark in the league.

Goldberg also knows that running back Dalvin Cook returns healthy for the Vikings after he averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 11 games last year. He also corralled 40 catches for 305 yards. Minnesota boasted a top 10 scoring defense a year ago, giving up just 21.3 points per game. The Falcons, by contrast, hemorrhaged points, allowing opponents to put up 26.4 on average.

There's also uncertainty surrounding Falcons six-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones, who told the media he "doesn't know" if he'll suit up on Sunday. Whether Jones will take the field, or be limited in any capacity, remains to be seen.

