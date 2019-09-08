Week 1 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay would pay out 6-1

The NFL's 100th season opens with a bang, as the league treats us to several blockbuster matchups in Week 1. Coming off their third Super Bowl win in five years, the Patriots (-5.5) host a Steelers team without familiar stars Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. It's a matchup of the only franchises with six Lombardi Trophies, and while Brown signed with New England on Saturday, he's not eligible to play on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Carson Wentz is healthy and the Eagles, a trendy Super Bowl pick, are laying 10 points to the division-rival Redskins, one of the largest NFL lines we'll see all season. Behind second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, the suddenly interesting Browns (-5.5) welcome a Titans team coming off its third straight 9-7 year. Fans across the nation will be locking in NFL picks on Sunday and Monday, but before you get down on any of these games, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

The legendary handicapper enjoyed a scorching finish to last season, nailing three-way parlays during Week 17 and Conference Championship Weekend. With his very selective NFL best bets, Goldberg finished last year on a strong 12-3-2 heater.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Goldberg is getting down hard on three Week 1 NFL picks. If you parlay them, you'd be looking at a 6-1 payout. This week, we can tell you Goldberg is backing the Vikings (-4) at home against the Falcons.

Goldberg knows the Falcons were the worst team against the spread in the NFL last season, disappointing their backers and delighting those who made a habit of fading them. In fact, Atlanta went just 5-11 against the number. That included a 2-6 run in the Falcons' final eight games of the season and a 1-4 mark against the spread in their last five road games.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have covered four of their last five openers and went a respectable 8-7-1 against the spread last season. They have most of the pieces back from a top-five total defense in 2018, while their offense should take a step forward with a healthy Dalvin Cook to lean on. Kirk Cousins also has plenty of firepower with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen at wide receiver.

