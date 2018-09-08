Week 1 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 1
If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 1 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons picking NFL games. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge paydays.
Now Goldberg, who joined SportsLine in 2018, has revealed his three best bets for Week 1. If you parlay them together, it will pay out at 6.5-1. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.
One key part we can tell you: Hammer is going bold and backing the Texans (+6.5) in Foxborough against the defending AFC champion Patriots. With Deshaun Watson back and J.J. Watt, among others, returning to Houston's defense, the Texans could win outright despite dressing up as nearly a touchdown underdog, Hammer told SportsLine.
"New England will have difficulties being able to protect Tom Brady against that defense," Goldberg said. "The Texans have their quarterback healthy, they're balanced offensively, and I think Houston is the better team."
Hammer also is fading another NFL powerhouse that most expect to win easily. The line on that game is way off, Hammer says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay.
So what are the three best bets that Goldberg is confident will return a huge 6.5-1 payout in Week 1? Visit SportsLine now to see which big underdog will shock the NFL, and see which team Vegas isn't giving enough credit to, all from the legendary handicapper coming off another wildly profitable NFL season.
