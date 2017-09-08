Week 1 NFL picks: Giants win, Falcons cover and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

I was a slow starter with my Best Bets last season, but finished with a flurry -- and I expect that to carry over to the start of this season.

Every week in this space, I will give you my five Best Bets, picks that are entered into the Westgate SuperContest as part of Team OddsShark. It is a competition that includes my Pick Six Podcast buddies, Nick Kostos and Will Brinson.

This will be Brinson's first foray into the contest, so he's bound to get picked on with nasty words each week, both here and on the podcast. It will be fun. The loser will get abused. It won't be me.

Atlanta Falcons -6.5 at Chicago Bears

There are so many out there who think the Falcons will have a Super hangover. Forget that. This team will be better. And the Bears aren't close to being in the same class. Yes, it's tough to lay those points on the road, but I just can't see the Bears and Mike Glennon keeping up with Matt Ryan and the Atlanta offense. The Falcons are also 8-1 against the spread in their last nine road games.

Arizona Cardinals -2 at Detroit Lions

The Cardinals are 7-0 straight up in their last seven against the Lions and 4-0 against the spread in the last four. That's good history, but I also think this Arizona team is much better than the Lions. The Arizona defense can rush the passer, while the Lions can't. That's a bad combination. Carson Palmer has a big day.

Tennessee Titans -2.5 vs. Oakland Raiders

This is a long trip for the Raiders to open the season, and they are facing a good Tennessee team. The Titans love to pound the football, and Raiders had major issues stopping the run last year, ranking 23rd. Look for a big game from the Tennessee backs, especially DeMarco Murray as the Titans get off to a 1-0 start.

New York Giants +4 at Dallas Cowboys

The Giants have won three straight against the Cowboys and they are 4-0-1 against the spread in the last five. The Cowboys have defensive issues, which I think will show up here. The Giants have a good run defense, which could make it tough for Ezekiel Elliott to get going in what might be his only game for seven weeks. I think the Giants win the game outright, so getting four is a bonus.

Los Angeles Chargers +3 at Denver Broncos

The Chargers have a good passer ( Philip Rivers ) and dominant pass rushers in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa . The Broncos have a dominant pass rusher in Von Miller , but they lack the passer that Los Angeles has with Trevor Siemian . So it's big edge to the Chargers there. Los Angeles is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven on the road against Denver. Make it 6-2 as they lose a close one, but cover.