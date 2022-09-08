Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will make his first regular season start for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Signed as a free agent in the offseason, the former No. 2 overall pick beat out 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett and backup Mason Rudolph for the job. Cincinnati is favored by 6.5 points in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The game is one of 16 on a loaded Week 1 NFL schedule. Other key NFL matchups include the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams hosting the Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game and the Broncos' Russell Wilson returning to Seattle to face his former team, the Seahawks. Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 1. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 1 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Indianapolis Colts to cover as eight-point road favorites against the Houston Texans. The Colts have owned the series against the Texans in recent years, winning the last four games by an average of 28 points per game. Indianapolis won last year's games, 31-3 and 31-0.

In addition, linebacker Shaquille Leonard feels healthy for the first time in years. The three-time All-Pro has been dealing with a left ankle injury since his rookie season in 2018, and in June he underwent surgery to correct a nerve issue in his back. Last week, he participated in practice without a setback and said he was happy with how his ankle was feeling. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 1 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog that wins outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 1 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 1 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 1 NFL best bets from a model on a 138-97 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.