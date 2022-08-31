Seven months after winning the Super Bowl at their home stadium, the Los Angeles Rams will begin defense of their title on Thursday, Sept. 8 when they host another Super Bowl contender, the Buffalo Bills, in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. After beating the Bengals in the Super Bowl, the Rams added receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner in the offseason. They'll face a Bills team that has won the AFC East the last two years. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo is favored by 2.5 points in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. The game is one of 16 on a loaded Week 1 NFL schedule. Other key NFL matchups include the Cowboys and Buccaneers colliding in a rematch of last season's NFL Kickoff Game, and the Broncos' Russell Wilson returning to Seattle to face his former team, the Seahawks. Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 1. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 1 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Indianapolis Colts to cover as eight-point road favorites against the Houston Texans. Indianapolis is coming off a 9-8 season in which the team barely missed the playoffs. Houston was once again one of the worst teams in the NFL, going 4-13. After the season, coach David Culley was fired and replaced by Lovie Smith.

The Colts have dominated the season series recently between the teams. Indianapolis has won the last four games, six of the last seven and eight of the last 10. The Colts' average margin of victory during the four-game winning streak is 28, and they won the two matchups last year by 28 and 31 points. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 1 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog that wins outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 1 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 1 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 1 NFL best bets from a model on a 138-97 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.