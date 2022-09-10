The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh begins when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With Roethlisberger retiring after last season, the Steelers are searching for their next quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky, who spent last season as a backup in Buffalo, starts the season-opener over 2022 first round pick Kenny Pickett and backup Mason Rudolph. Cincinnati is favored by 6.5 points in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but which side should you back with your NFL parlays? The game is one of 16 on a loaded Week 1 NFL schedule. Other key NFL matchups include the Cowboys and Buccaneers squaring off in a rematch of the Week 1 classic from last season and Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield facing his former team, the Browns. Before making any Week 1 NFL picks or predictions, you need to check out the NFL best bets from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread.

Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552. His picks are available only at SportsLine and on the Early Edge. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

After closely studying all 16 Week 1 games, Hartstein loves the Chargers (-3) to cover against the Raiders. Los Angeles addressed its biggest issue, the run defense, in the offseason, by adding Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Morgan Fox to fortify their front. Los Angeles could have as many as four new starters on a defense that last season gave up 138.9 rushing yards per game, the third most in the NFL.

In addition, the Chargers have one of the NFL's most versatile weapons in Austin Ekeler. Last season the 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back had four games with at least one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown. He is the first player since Christian McCaffrey in 2019 and just the third player in the last 20 seasons to pull off that feat. See who else to pick in Week 1 here.

