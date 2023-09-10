No team struggled at home against the spread than the Baltimore Ravens last season, who were 1-6-1 against the number at MT&T Bank Stadium. They kick off the 2023 NFL season at home as 9.5-point favorites over the Texans in the latest Week 1 NFL odds. That is the largest of the Week 1 NFL spreads, and any time a number is that large, it is sure to attract plenty of NFL bets. However, with the Ravens failing to cover in seven of eight home games a year ago, should you side with the biggest Week 1 underdog in the Texans?

Houston did finish strong against the spread, covering in four of its last five games in 2022. Maybe even more importantly, the Texans have covered in their last three road games. The NFL betting trends favor Houston, but do they favor the Texans enough to make them a part of your Week 1 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 1. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 1 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the San Francisco 49ers (-2) to cover on the road over the Pittsburgh Steelers. San Francisco has won 10 straight regular season contests, and it is just as impressive against the spread. It covered in 13 games during the regular season and playoffs last year, with only the Giants' 14 more in the entire NFL.

The Niners are a better team across the board than Pittsburgh, who ranked in the bottom 10 in scoring offense and total offense in 2022. San Francisco was in the top-six in both statistics and had the No. 1 defense in terms of points allowed and yards allowed. The Steelers struggled against top defenses a year ago, going 3-5 ATS versus top-10 scoring defenses. The model has the 49ers' defense holding Pittsburgh to even fewer than the 18.1 points per game it averaged last year as San Francisco (-2.5) is projected to cover well over 50% of the time. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 1 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a pair of underdogs that have a chance to win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 1 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 1 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 1 NFL best bets from a model on a 163-113 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.