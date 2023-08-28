The 2023 NFL season is finally upon us and the Week 1 NFL schedule is full of games that oddsmakers are expecting to be tightly contested. According to the latest Week 1 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, the Ravens are the only team favored by more than a touchdown, spotting the Texans 10 points in a Week 1 matchup that kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Meanwhile, there are five games during the NFL Kickoff Week that have NFL spreads of a field goal or less, including Bears vs. Packers at Soldier Field where Chicago is favored by two.

It's the oldest rivalry in NFL history and it will mark the beginning of the Jordan Love era for the Packers after 31 seasons with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers at the helm. Who wins that matchup and what teams should you include as you scour the Week 1 NFL lines and place your opening-week NFL bets? Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) to cover on the road over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 49ers have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL and seemed as if they were able to unlock their full potential once rookie quarterback Brock Purdy took over, winning seven games in a row to end the regular season and begin the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

However, Purdy was hurt during the postseason and San Francisco fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy underwent offseason elbow surgery but avoided a full Tommy John surgery to reconstruct his partially torn UCL. His rehab has gone ahead of schedule and it appears Purdy is in line to start in Week 1 with Sam Darnold backing him up.

The 49ers also return most of a defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed (277) and will be eager to make a statement against a Pittsburgh offense that ranked 26th in scoring and 23rd in total offense last year. The model expects tough sledding for Kenny Pickett, as the second-year quarterback averages just 6.4 yards per pass attempt with one touchdown and an interception. That helps San Francisco cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

