Three teams closed out the regular season with winning streaks of seven games or longer last season (49ers, 10 games; Bengals, 8 games; Bills, 7 games). All three of these teams return the majority of their key contributors, so can NFL bettors expect them to pick up where they ended in the regular season? None of those teams reached the Super Bowl, but they all are favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds. The 49ers and Bengals are 2.5-point road favorites in the latest Week 1 NFL spreads, with the 49ers playing the Steelers and the Bengals facing the Browns on Sunday. The Bills are 2.5-point road favorites against the Jets on Monday Night Football in the NFL lines.

With all three teams opening on the road and favorited by less than a field goal, should NFL bettors consider using them in Week 1 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 1. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 1 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) to cover on the road over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 49ers had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, ranking fourth in the NFC in points allowed (21.4 points per game).

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett started 12 games last year, but this will be the first Week 1 start for the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pickett ranked 24th in completion percentage (63%) and 33rd in yards per attempt (6.2 yards) for quarterbacks with at least 230 pass attempts last season. It will be tough to piece together a strong game against the 49ers defense with those statistics.

Meanwhile, the 49ers also have one of the best offenses in the NFL with playmakers like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle surrounding Brock Purdy. The model has Pittsburgh being held to 17 points with San Francisco covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 1 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a pair of underdogs that have a chance to win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 1 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 1 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 1 NFL best bets from a model on a 163-113 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.