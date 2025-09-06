Ashton Jeanty has been the talk of the NFL offseason, especially for Fantasy football players wondering how high to select the rookie running back in their 2025 Fantasy football drafts. NFL prop betting and Fantasy football often go hand-in-hand, and given his popularity in Fantasy drafts, Jeanty will likely be a popular option throughout the season in 2025 NFL prop bets. However, the buzz around the Raiders' No. 6 overall pick seems to have inflated his rushing yards over/under for his NFL debut, where the SportsLine model views the Raiders running back's Under rushing yards as one of its best bets for Week 1 NFL prop bets. The SportsLine model projects Jeanty for 55 rushing yards, while his over/under is set at 73.5 in the latest Week 1 NFL odds on betting sites.

With the Week 1 NFL schedule continues Sunday, and there are 14 games remaining this week, leaving plenty of options for NFL player props at online sports betting sites. With NFL props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Week 1 NFL picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics promo code, which gives new users $100 in FanCash if your football bet loses, every game day until October.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.

Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, the model has revealed its top Week 1 NFL RB prop picks:

Best Week 1 NFL player prop picks:



Ashton Jeanty, Raiders, Under 71.5 rushing yards (-110)

Chase Brown, Bengals, Under 67.5 rushing yards (-105)

Josh Jacobs, Packers, Over 71.5 rushing yards (-114)

Parlay these picks for +592 odds with a DraftKings promo code, where you can get $300 in bonus bets, as well as Over $200 off Sunday NFL Ticket on a $5 bet: (odds subject to change)

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders, Under 71.5 rushing yards (-110)

There's no arguing Jeanty's dominance in the collegiate game, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 7.0 yards per carry over 14 games for 185.5 rushing yards per game last year at Boise State. However, going from the Mountain West to the AFC West is a significant talent jump, and although the model isn't saying Jeanty will fail as a professional, it believes the hype has risen his yardage total too high for his first NFL game.

The Raiders open the season on the road against the Patriots in New England's first game under former linebacker turned head coach Mike Vrabel. The Patriots ranked 22nd in rushing defense, allowing 131.4 rushing yards per game, and one of Vrabel's priorities as a former linebacker will certainly be improving the run defense. The Titans had the No. 1 rushing defense two of Vrabel's final three seasons in Tennessee. The model projects Jeanty for 55 rushing yards in Week 1, falling 15 yards shy of his over/under margin. Caesars Sportsbooks offers Jeanty Under 71.5 rushing yards at -110 odds, and with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, new users can bet $1 and get 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Chase Brown, Bengals, Under 67.5 rushing yards (-105)

Brown is one of the most intriguing running backs in the NFL, but it isn't necessarily for his running prowess. Brown emerged as the Bengals RB1 last year in his second season after being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, rushing for 990 yards and 61.9 yards per game. But he was a weapon for Joe Burrow out of the backfield, and with the Bengals ranking second in the NFL in pass attempts last year, Brown was often on the field in a pass-catching role.

The Bengals open against the Cleveland Browns, and Brown averaged 67.5 rushing yards in his two games against Cleveland. However, in their October meeting in Cleveland, where they'll play in Week 1 and when the Browns were still hopeful for a competitive season, Brown rushed for just 44 yards. The Bengals have been slow starters, and they've changed their preseason philosophy to try to change that this year, and Cincinnati is at its best when throwing. With that, the model expects a pass-heavy game plan and projects Brown for 52 rushing yards. BetMGM offers Under 67.5 at -105 odds for the best value on betting sites for this play, and the latest BetMGM promo code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Josh Jacobs, Packers, Over 71.5 rushing yards (-114)

Jacobs was sixth in the NFL in rushing (1,329 yards) for the second-best rushing season of his six-year career in his first campaign in Green Bay. He was also sixth in attempts as Green Bay wanted the ball in his hands often, and with the Packers returning a near-identical running back room from last season, the model doesn't expect that to change. The model projects Jacobs for 80 rushing yards in Week 1, going Over his 71.5 total on betting apps.

The Packers open the season against the new-look Lions, who went through significant coaching changes this offseason. One is the departure of defense coordinator Aaron Glenn, who is now head coach of the Jets. That could hinder Detroit's defense, especially early in the season while adjusting to a different scheme and play-caller. Jacobs averaged 80.5 rushing yards in two games against the Lions last season. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering Jacobs Over 71.5 rushing yards, while other sportsbooks have Jacobs at 72.5 yards and some with a high vig, and new users can use the latest FanDuel promo code to receive $300 in free bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

Want more Week 1 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL picks for some popular running backs props for Week 1. Now, get NFL Week 1 projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see the model's best bets for every Week 1 NFL game, including Steelers vs. Jets, Lions vs. Packers and Ravens vs. Bills. Finally, SportsLine expert RJ White, who went 718-623-37 on ATS picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets.

The model has also built a five-leg Week 1 NFL parlay that would pay 25-1. Check out the model's Week 1 NFL parlay only at SportsLine. Visit SportsLine to see the parlay.