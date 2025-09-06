Although no tight end will garner the world's attention like Travis Kelce did with his engagement announcement to Taylor Swift late August, tight ends shouldn't be overshadowed when Week 1 of the NFL season begins. Kelce, who had 47 yards in his opener against the Chargers, will never fly under the radar for the remainder of his life, but tight ends in general don't often garner headlines or attention from sports bettors to the same level as other positions. But you can find strong value in NFL player props at tight end, just like any other position, and the SportsLine model has a few specifically in mind for Week 1 NFL betting.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry had more than 40 yards in half of his final six games as he strengthened his chemistry with Drake Maye, and the SportsLine model has Henry Over 32.5 receiving yards as a top tight end prop for Week 1 NFL bets when online sports betting.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.

Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, the model has revealed its top Week 1 NFL TE prop picks:

Hunter Henry, Patriots, Over 32.5 receiving yards (-114)

Brenton Strange, Jaguars, Over 27.5 receiving yards (-114)

Kyle Pitts, Falcons, Under 3.5 receptions (-113)

Parlay these picks for +536 odds

Hunter Henry, Patriots, Over 32.5 receiving yards (-114)

Henry became Maye's favorite target as Henry led the Patriots in targets (97), receiving yards (674), and was tied for first in receptions (66) last season. He went Over this total in eight of 11 games that Maye started, as young quarterbacks often rely on tight ends earlier in their career. The Patriots made some additions at receiver, including signing Stefon Diggs and drafting Kyle Williams in the third round, but neither of them will go into the season with the rapport Henry has with Maye.

The Patriots open against the Raiders, who allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends last season. The model projects Henry more than 40 yards in Week 1. FanDuel offers Henry's Over at 32.5 yards, compared to other sportsbooks having this number as high as 35.5 yards.

Brenton Strange, Jaguars, Over 27.5 receiving yards (-114)

Trevor Lawrence has been a tight-end-friendly quarterback throughout his career, so reliant on the position that Evan Engram led all tight ends with receptions in 2023 with 114 receptions, which was fourth among all pass-catchers. In four games that Strange played with Lawrence with Engram out with injury last season, Strange averaged 30 yards and caught two touchdowns. Engram signed with the Broncos this offseason, clearing the way for Strange to take over as the team's TE1.

Strange also played a role late last season with both Lawrence and Engram out, averaging 38.8 yards per game over those four contests. The model projects 38 yards for Strange in Week 1, making his Over 27.5 receiving yards one of its best bets for tight ends NFL bets on Sunday. FanDuel offers Strange's Over at 27.5 at -114 odds, which is better odds and a lower number than other sportsbooks.

Kyle Pitts, Falcons, Under 3.5 receptions (-113)

If you've ever had Pitts on a Fantasy football team or played his player props in the past, you'll understand why the model is fading him in Week 1. Pitts was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he failed to meet those expectations after recording more than 1,000 yards in his rookie season. Pitts has finished with fewer than 700 yards in any of his ensuing three seasons. Pitts averaged 2.8 receptions per game last season, and is averaging 3.2 receptions per game over his career.

Pitts went Under this total in two of three games with Michael Penix Jr. as the team's starting quarterback. He had exactly four receptions in his one Over with Penix. The 24-year-old went Under this total in two of four games over the last two seasons against the Buccaneers, and the model projects Pitts for 2.9 receptions on Sunday. DraftKings lists his Under 3.5 at -117 odds.

