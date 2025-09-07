Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and sportsbooks are offering a variety of Week 1 NFL player props involving football's biggest stars. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hauled in 127 receptions for 1,708 yards last season, both of which led the league. Chase and the Bengals will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, and his over/under for total receiving yards is 83.5, according to the latest Week 1 NFL odds. Chase hauled in six receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati's win over the Browns last season, which is a big reason why the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Chase to go over 83.5 receiving yards in its Week 1 NFL prop picks. The Bengals vs. Browns over/under is 48 points, the second-highest on the Week 1 NFL odds board.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.

Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, the model has revealed its top Week 1 NFL WR prop picks:

Best Week 1 NFL player prop picks:



Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, Over 83.5 receiving yards (-114)

Drake London, Falcons, Under 6.5 receptions (-141)

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars, Over 75.5 receiving yards (-113)

Chase torched the Browns for 97 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati's 24-6 win last December. The 6-foot receiver won the NFL Triple Crown last year, leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17). He averaged 100.5 yards per game, and went Over this total in each of the last six games of the season.

Chase torched the Browns for 97 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati's 24-6 win last December. The 6-foot receiver won the NFL Triple Crown last year, leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17). He averaged 100.5 yards per game, and went Over this total in each of the last six games of the season.

The Bengals answer to a slow start over the last few regular seasons was to play their starters in the preseason, and Chase was just as dominant there as he was at the end of last season. Chase secured four of Burrow's nine completions for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles in their preseason opener. The model expects a heavy dosage of Chase again this season, as it projects the Bengals WR1 for 97 receiving yards on Sunday.

Drake London, Falcons, Under 6.5 receptions (-141)

London is coming off his best season as a professional, recording 100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns. However, London faces a tough matchup in Week 1 as the Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. London was a top target for Michael Penix Jr. in the three games the rookie started last season, but Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay coaching staff are well aware of that. London could face double coverage and additional defensive attention throughout the contest, limiting his ability to secure at least seven receptions.

This will be Penix's first Week 1 start at quarterback and with an entire offseason to break down his film and scout the second-year quarterback, Penix could have some early-season struggles. The model projects London for 5.6 receptions, projecting value on his Under total. Caesars Sportsbook offers the best odds at London Under 6.5 receptions at -141. Use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X for new users to get 100% profit boosts to potentially double their winnings 20 times after a $1 bet.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars, Over 75.5 receiving yards (-113)

Thomas was third in the NFL with 1,282 receiving yards, and he was one of the most unstoppable receivers in the league to close his rookie campaign. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had more than 90 yards in each of his final four games, including more than 75 yards in each of his final seven contests.

Thomas was third in the NFL with 1,282 receiving yards, and he was one of the most unstoppable receivers in the league to close his rookie campaign. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had more than 90 yards in each of his final four games, including more than 75 yards in each of his final seven contests.

The Jaguars open with the Panthers, who allowed the most total yards (404.5) in the NFL last season. Thomas had success even without Trevor Lawrence in the lineup, but the two seemed to be building a rapport as Thomas' rookie season progressed. He went Over this total in four of his nine games with Lawrence, but a slow start is understandable for a rookie. The model expects Thomas to build off his strong finish, projecting him for 85 yards against a poor Panthers defense.

