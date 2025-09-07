The most important position in sports returns to the spotlight with the Week 1 NFL schedule showcasing 13 games on Sunday. Quarterback props are one of the most popular player props in every NFL week when online sports betting, and plenty of the best take the field on Sunday, including the reigning NFL passing yards champion. Joe Burow led the NFL in passing yards last season (4,918) and the model projects his arm to get off to another strong start. The Bengals open the season against the Cleveland Browns, and Burrow's over/under is set for 263.5 passing yards, according to the latest Week 1 NFL odds. He averaged 289.3 passing yards per game last season, leading the SportsLine Projection Model to back Burrow Over 263.5 passing yards in its Week 1 NFL prop picks. Burrow and the Bengals battle the Browns in an in-state rivalry beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.

Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, the model has revealed its top Week 1 NFL QB prop picks:

Best Week 1 NFL player prop picks:



Joe Burrow, Bengals, Over 263.5 passing yards (-114)

Justin Fields, Jets, Over 173.5 passing yards (-115)

CJ Stroud, Texans, Under 234.5 passing yards (-113)

Joe Burrow, Bengals, Over 263.5 passing yards (-114)

Burrow went Over this total in nine of his last 15 starts, as after a slowing start to the season, Burrow proved to be the NFL's top pure passer with a league-leading 4,918 passing yards. There's no denying the Bengals, and specifically Burrow, have been slow starters in recent NFL seasons. However, Burrow has dealt with offseason injuries and didn't play in the preseason the majority of those years, and neither of those is the case this season. Off a healthy offseason and preseason with time to shake off the rust, the model projects Burrow to be in midseason form from Week 1.

The model projects Burrow for 295 passing yards against the Browns, more than 30 yards over his over/under at FanDuel.

Justin Fields, Jets, Over 173.5 passing yards (-115)

Fields makes his Jets debut in Week 1, as the tandem of Fields and head coach Aaron Glenn looks to turn around a franchise with the longest postseason drought in American sports. Before they can begin on those lofty goals, the Jets need to focus on winning Week 1, which comes against a familiar face in Aaron Rodgers. Much is made about Rodgers going against his former team, but Justin Fields is also in a similar situation, as the Steelers benched Fields for Russell Wilson despite Fields' 4-2 record. Fields should be motivated to prove his ability as a franchise's QB1.

Fields had a 312-yard passing performance in one of his six starts last year, so although he's thought of as a dual-threat with a stronger running upside than passing, he can air the ball as well. Fields was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and this may be his last chance to prove himself as a starter. The SportsLine model expects him to start well, projecting 207 passing yards in Week 1. Caesars Sportsbooks lists his over/under at 173.5 passing yards, which is lower than other betting sites, making this the place to play Fields against the Steelers.

CJ Stroud, Texans, Under 234.5 passing yards (-113)

After one of the strongest rookie seasons in NFL history, including leading the entire league in passing yards per game (273.9) in 2023, Stroud's average fell by more than 50 yards last season, averaging 219.2 passing yards per game. Houston dealt with injured receivers throughout the season, and the wide receiver room still won't be at full health to begin this season. Tank Dell (knee) remains out to start the 2025 NFL season and the Texans will rely on younger options this fall, which could lead to a slower start for the passing game as chemistry develops.

The Texans open against the Rams, who ranked 11th in passing yards allowed per game last season. Los Angeles allowed 211.4 passing yards per game last year. Stroud averaged only 190.1 passing yards in nine road games last season as Houston opens in LA. The model projects Stroud for 226 passing yards, and DraftKings offers Stroud Under 234.5 yards at -115 odds.

