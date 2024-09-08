NFL prop picks have become increasingly popular among sports bettors. The Week 1 NFL player props market is saturated with options, but knowing which ones to target can be overwhelming when trying to lock in your Week 1 NFL picks. NFL props are based on how sportsbooks believe a certain player will perform. For instance, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's receiving total for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars is 97.5.

Hill led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards a season ago, but should he be included in your Week 1 NFL prop picks? There is plenty of value in the numerous NFL props available in the latest Week 1 NFL odds. With sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper Fantasy, and more offering tons of games centering on Week 1 NFL player props, you'll want to check out the top Week 1 player props and NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.



Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed those NFL picks is way up.

For NFL Week 1, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided prop picks for every position and every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for NFL Week 1 at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 QB, RB, WR player prop picks

Here's a look at some of the top Week 1 NFL prop picks from SportsLine AI:

Quarterback: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers, 199.5 passing yards

Young struggled his rookie season, completing 59.8% of his passes for 2,877 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was sacked a staggering 62 times and averaged just 5.5 yards per pass attempt. The Carolina roster has improved but this is still the favorite to finish last in the NFC South and Young draws a difficult Week 1 assignment against a New Orleans defense that ranked 10th against the pass in 2023. The AI PickBot predicts that Young throws for only 149.6 yards on average, rating the under as a 5-star play. The pick: Under 199.5 passing yards (-109).

Running Back: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: 74.5 rushing yards



Taylor has dealt with numerous injuries in his four-year career and he's coming off his worst season in the NFL. Taylor finished last season averaging just 4.4 yards per carry, which is the lowest total of his career. He appeared in 10 games in 2023, finishing with 75 or fewer rushing yards on six occasions. Now, Taylor will face off against the Houston Texans on Sunday, a defense that ranked sixth against the run last season, giving up an average of 96.6 rushing yards per game. The AI PickBot is projecting Taylor will finish with 58.5 rushing yards in Week 1. The pick: Under 74.5 rushing yards (-115).

Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: 83.5 receiving yards



Jefferson will enter the season as Sam Darnold's undisputed No. 1 receiving threat and he's expected to be heavily involved in Minnesota's game plan when the Vikings take on the Giants on Sunday. However, Jefferson will likely see a lot of double teams as New York's secondary looks to take away Minnesota's big-play threat. The Giants feature a disruptive front seven on defense and Jefferson finished with 85 or fewer receiving yards in three of his final four games on the road last season. The AI PickBot is projecting Jefferson will be held in check against the Giants as he finishes with 66.8 receiving yards. The pick: Under 83.5 receiving yards (-108).

How to make Week 1 NFL prop bets

