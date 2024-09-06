The Week 1 NFL schedule features 13 games on Sunday, which means there are plenty of NFL props in the NFL betting markets. With an over/under of 49.5 points, Texans vs. Colts is projected to be the highest-scoring game of the early window on Sunday. Second year quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson will square off for the second time in what could develop into a longtime AFC South rivalry. Both players were taken in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft. When it comes to passing yards, Stroud has an over/under of 273.5 in the NFL player props, while Richardson's number is 217.5. Should you target either player when making Week 1 NFL prop bets? Before making your NFL prop picks and parlay lineups on sites like PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper, and DraftKings Pick 6, you need to see what SportsLine's proven computer simulation model has to say.

Top NFL prop picks for Week 1

For the Sunday NFL slate, one of the model's top prop picks is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson going over 82.5 receiving yards. Jefferson missed seven games in 2023 with a severe hamstring injury, but was still able to go over the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth-straight season. The Vikings will have a new starting quarterback in 2024 (Sam Darnold), but Jefferson was successful in 2023 when backups Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall were playing in Kirk Cousins' absence.

Jefferson averaged a career-high 107.4 receiving yards per game in 2023, and enters the 2024 season with a career average of 98.3 yards per game. With head coach Kevin O'Connell committed to getting his top playmaker the ball, it's easy to understand why SportsLine's model has set such a high expectation for Jefferson in Week 1. The model is projecting 101 receiving yards for the former LSU star against the New York Giants. See the model's other Week 1 NFL prop picks right here.

