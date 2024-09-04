Bo Nix will make his NFL regular season debut when the Denver Broncos visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET with the Seahawks favored by 5.5 points in the latest NFL odds. The game is one of 13 on the Week 1 NFL schedule for Sunday. Nix beat out veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson to win the job and enters the season as one of the top contenders to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The over/under for total passing yards for Nix is 203.5 in the latest NFL props, with his over/under for total completions at 19.5 and total passing attempts at 31.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For the Sunday NFL slate, one of the model's top prop picks is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson going over 82.5 receiving yards. With Kirk Cousins now a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Jefferson will have a new quarterback throwing him the ball in 2024. Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, will be leading the Vikings, and he has the throwing ability to push the ball downfield to Jefferson.

Jefferson has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his four NFL seasons. He missed seven games in 2023 due to injury, but still notched 1,074 yards and averaged 107.4 yards per game. The model is projecting the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year to finish with 101 receiving yards on Sunday. See the model's other Week 1 NFL prop picks right here.

