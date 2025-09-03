1 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

He's not the reigning MVP, but he probably should be. Yes, he still needs to translate his magic to a deep playoff run, but is anyone more dangerous when operating at full speed? He's a pure human highlight reel.

2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Count him in the same class as Lamar Jackson: an otherworldly dual threat whose only glaring flaw is that he's yet to fully wrest the AFC from a certain red contender. If it doesn't happen this year, will it ever?

3 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

No one aired it out better than Burrow a year ago; he just never had the defensive support to make the splashy scores mean something. With his top wideouts now locked up, he figures to be dealing again.

4 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

The three-time champ was a non-factor in a Super Bowl LIX dud, but all that means now is he's a supremely motivated three-time champ. If he rediscovers his downfield ball, the NFL better look out.

5 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Does everyone know this guy just won Super Bowl MVP? Maybe it's his stoic persona that tones down the hype. No, he doesn't always play the prettiest brand of ball, but he's a never-say-die warrior in the clutch.

6 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

It's not too early to consider the reigning Rookie of the Year one of the NFL's elite at his spot. He wasn't just sharp and slippery in Year 1; he was unbothered by big stages. Hopefully his new weapons stay healthy.

7 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

It's possible the all-star Lions already hit their peak with the resilient but pressure-affected Goff as the point guard. Still, he's overcome the odds before. And his bevy of playmakers remains largely unmatched.

8 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Durability is the big "if" with Love, who's got both the high-octane arm and strong Matt LaFleur-led infrastructure to make a deep run ... if he can stay upright along with his young collective of pass catchers.

9 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Speaking of durability, Stafford is a major question thanks to his late return from an offseason back issue at age 37. Injuries and streakiness have haunted him before. But if he's active, who can deny his cannon?

10 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The golden boy of promise (rather than proven big-game results), Herbert just needs to pair some crunch-time grit with his prototypical pocket-passing efficiency. His beefed-up ground support might help.

11 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

An ex-journeyman rental, Mayfield is now the undisputed face of a franchise that employed Tom Brady not so long ago. Will his gutsy, sometimes reckless, heroism be enough for another NFC South title?

12 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

It feels a bit unfair to dock him for a down third season due to San Francisco falling apart around him. Still, pressure will again be on the wily Kyle Shanahan stand-in to survive without a fully healthy wideout room.

13 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

With Micah Parsons' jovial sack artistry shipped to Green Bay, Prescott will be under added pressure to make something worthwhile out of Jerry Jones' circus act. At least he's got a special duo to target out wide.

14 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

Much like Brock Purdy, Stroud endured a 2024 deflation due to an injury-marred lineup. He's primed for a rebound, though. A polished leader even at 23, he can sling it knowing he's got a defense to back him up.

15 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Sean Payton's Broncos are built to win ugly, bolstering the run game and defense this offseason. But Nix might be the biggest reason they emerge as a real challenger; he was both spry and resilient as a rookie.

16 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

New coach Pete Carroll wants to win now, and Smith's got the zippy arm talent to aid the cause. He just might be tempted to lean too heavily on that arm if young weapons like Ashton Jeanty don't explode early.

17 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Lawrence retains all the tools of the No. 1 pick he once was. He's also entering Year 5 still looking to prove he can protect both the ball and his body. Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter out wide should help.

18 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

How can anyone tune into the Dolphins without half-covering their eyes? Tagovailoa can thread the needle with the best of them, but staying upright is the eternal concern. As is elevating his club out of structure.

19 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

The skittishness of his final two games all but undid the authority of his first 15 with the Vikings in 2024. But man can this guy still rifle the ball down the field. Might Darnold be in for another renaissance in Seattle?

20 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

No one should dispute the pure athletic traits here; even without pro-caliber support as a rookie, Maye flashed elusiveness and pretty downfield touch. The question is, does he have enough help to progress?

21 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

He's 41, and it's probably been four years since he was a legitimately fearsome passer. But the former MVP should have a firmer foundation in Pittsburgh. Still, can his aging legs withstand heat in the pocket?

22 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

There might not be a bigger boom-or-bust candidate under center. After a simultaneously manic and determined debut, Williams' next steps may come down to how he meshes with new coach Ben Johnson.

23 J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB

One of the NFL's most happy-go-lucky newcomers, McCarthy has a rich opportunity with top-shelf playmakers and coaches at his disposal. He's got a history of situational grit. He's still a total projection.

24 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Speaking of manic, Murray's dual-threat gifts have often been washed out by a frenetic backyard-style approach. Arizona feels primed for a leap, but that'll require him settling in as more of a rhythm passer.

25 Justin Fields New York Jets QB

Now on his third NFL team in five years, Fields is hoping to prove more than a short-term reclamation project in New York. His electric speed should help. As usual, the questions are with his aerial efficiency.

26 Cameron Ward Tennessee Titans QB

The Titans effectively said goodbye to Will Levis' no-holds-barred approach by making Ward the new face of the franchise. Ward operates with similar zeal, but his snappy arm might be more polished already.

27 Russell Wilson New York Giants QB

All signs point to rookie Jaxson Dart taking over sooner than later in New York. Until then, Wilson's play-action bombs could convince Brian Daboll to lengthen the leash if Malik Nabers is getting fed downfield.

28 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

It's fair to celebrate Young's improved confidence down the stretch in Year 2. Assuming that'll translate to him now carrying Carolina through the air is another matter. He's still working with unproven receivers.

The Falcons aren't lacking building blocks on their offense, which should have Penix in position to make a push at a division crown. Still, he was uneven in his first action late in 2024. He's also a relative unknown.

30 Joe Flacco Cleveland Browns QB

Kevin Stefanski is rolling with Flacco's experience and familiarity to start 2025, but the clock is ticking on a turn to the upside of Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders. At least the 40-year-old knows the drill.

31 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

The "winner" of a close summer competition with Anthony Richardson, Jones may have the benefit of a Jonathan Taylor-led rushing attack. He, too, can move. Pushing the ball through the air has been his issue.

32 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB