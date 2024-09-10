The NFL Draft is about projecting how a prospect may translate to the next level, specifically within a specific team's system. Fans saw their rookie class in action for the first time over the weekend and many are already living up to expectation.

Here are the top-10 rookies from Week 1 of the NFL season:

Verse exploded off the ball and was able to create six pressures and his first NFL sack. According to TruMedia, his 26.1% pressure rate was the third-highest among players with at least 20 pass-rush snaps in Week 1. As Los Angeles looks for ways to replace future Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Verse can manufacture some of that lost production.

Alt started his first regular-season game -- not at left tackle which he had played in college -- but at right tackle. Alt looked the most comfortable among the rookie offensive tackles despite seeing his fair share of snaps against Defensive Player of the Year candidate Maxx Crosby.

Worthy has the luxury of working with one of the most respected offensive play-callers and quarterbacks. His ability to impact a game was evident very early taking a handoff from orbit motion and scoring. He scored later in the game as well as he showed off the speed that led him to be drafted in the first round of April's draft.

Fuaga was one of the two rookies unbeaten in pass protection in Week 1, according to TruMedia, which could say as much about the Panthers, especially after Derrick Brown got hurt, as it does Fuaga. The Oregon State product had played right tackle in college but is now starting at left tackle.

Frazier was one of two rookie offensive linemen with a 0% beaten rate, according to TruMedia. He did a good job holding his ground in the run game and angling blocks to seal lanes. It was not a dominant performance but certainly one deserving of acknowledgement.

Lassiter got a little loose in coverage but he broke hard on the football and played the ball well upon arrival. Three of the four passes in his direction fell incomplete and the lone completion went for 8 yards, according to TruMedia. Lassiter showed a good sense of awareness and played with high energy.

7. WR Ladd McConkey, Chargers

McConkey had just five receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown, but he was consistently creating separation. Quarterback Justin Herbert missed a healthy portion of training camp with an injury. If they can develop an Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams level relationship, the two will be highly effective.

Tampa Bay's offense put together a strong showing against the Commanders. Wide receiver Jalen McMillan is continuing where he left off in training camp. Admittedly, I was lower on Irving than others coming into the draft, but he looked explosive and was exercising good vision in his debut. In Week 1, Irving carried nine times for 62 yards and added 14 yards on two receptions.

Dallas needed Kneeland to step up early with injuries at the position and he did so against a depleted Browns offensive line. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer did a good job moving him around in the formation. Power was his primary asset so that is not going to work against every competitor, but he did his share of collapsing the pocket. His 15.2% pressure rate was the second-highest among all rookies.

Rookie center Cooper Beebe had a solid showing as well.

Thomas had a modest stat line -- four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown -- but his day could have been significantly more productive. Thomas was open on multiple plays where quarterback Trevor Lawrence was working on the opposite side of the field. As the season progresses, it would be a surprise if he did not emerge as Lawrence's primary target and a consistent Fantasy producer.