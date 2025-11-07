There are three NFL games in Week 10's afternoon slot, which means we can take one wager from each game and create a three-leg NFL parlay at BetMGM. The highlight of Week 10's afternoon games is the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers rivalry showdown, but we've also got the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions looking to get back in the win column as they visit the Washington Commanders. This three-leg parlay at BetMGM pays nearly 6-1. If you're interested in NFL betting and creating your own parlays, take a look at out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 10 afternoon games parlay

Cardinals at Seahawks Under 45.5

Rams at 49ers Under 49.5

Lions at Commanders Over 49.5

Final odds: +596 (wager $100 to win $596) at BetMGM



Cardinals at Seahawks Under 45.5

Jacoby Brissett has looked more than capable since being handed the keys to the Arizona offense, but it's notoriously difficult to play in Seattle when Seahawks fans are feeling good about the team -- and there's plenty of reasons for Seattle to feel good about the state of the Seahawks. This could easily be a game where Sam Darnold slings the ball to an early lead (particularly with Rashid Shaheed now in the fold) before Mike Macdonald parks the bus with his defense. The Under is hitting in 56% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

Rams at 49ers Under 49.5

One of the biggest games of Week 10 will see Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan play their latest game of chess -- but which standout coach should we back? Neither. Let's avoid the question entirely and instead focus on the Under. Despite the teams' similar records, the Rams are huge -220 road favorites at BetMGM. That's the market saying just how much it believes in Matthew Stafford and the L.A. offense, and how worried it is about the 49ers' lengthy injury report. The Niners still aren't pushovers, but this feels like a grind-it-out sort of game. The SportsLine model agrees, as the Under hits in 62% of its simulations.

Lions at Commanders Over 49.5

What should have been a gunslinger vs. gunslinger shootout of Jared Goff vs. Jayden Daniels will instead see backup Marcus Mariota slot into the latter role. That being said, we still like the Over here. The Lions should be frustrated after last week's loss to the Vikings, and the porous Washington defense looks like the perfect punching bag on which to take out all that anger. Goff -- to say nothing of the dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery -- should be able to operate largely at will. Dan Campbell may look to get his players in good spirits by running up the score. And speaking of Mariota, he's one of the better backups in the league -- Washington should be able to put up some points, too. The Over hits in 54% of the model's simulations.