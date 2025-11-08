Jahmyr Gibbs, in his third NFL season, hasn't gone back-to-back games without a touchdown since Weeks 12 and 13 of his rookie season, and the SportsLine Machine Learning Model doesn't expect that to change on Sunday. The dynamic Detroit running back was held without a touchdown in the Lions' 27-24 loss to the Vikings last week in a game where he had a season-low 12 touches. He's too important to the Lions' offense to touch the ball fewer than 15 times, and the model expects a significantly higher workload for the 23-year-old running back, selecting him as one of its top picks for Week 10 anytime TD scorer bets at online sports betting sites. Gibbs has six touchdowns, including a score in five different games, over eight contests this season. The model also has a few other top picks for Week 10 anytime touchdown scorer bets, including Rams running back Kyren Williams and Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid to cash for Week 10 anytime TD scorer bets.

Best Week 10 NFL anytime touchdown picks:

Gibbs scored two touchdowns against Tampa Bay in Week 7 before a bye and then was kept out of the end zone last week against the Vikings. The Lions have the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL (29.9 ppg) this season, but they were held to 24 points by Minnesota last week. Now, they play one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and the Lions are out to not only avenge last week's loss, but also falling to the Commanders in the playoffs last season. Gibbs had 175 total yards and two touchdowns against Washington in their postseason loss. The Commanders have allowed at least 25 points in four straight games, including 38 points to the Seahawks last week. Even at -150 odds, the model sees strong value in playing Gibbs to score a touchdown.

Kyren Williams, Rams (+100)

Williams was a touchdown-scoring machine over the previous two years after taking on the RB1 role, totaling 31 touchdowns over 28 games as a near lock to win anytime touchdown bets weekly. This year, he has six touchdowns over eight games as the Matthew Stafford-to-Davante Adams connection has taken away a few carries from Williams at the goal line, but the 25-year-old remains a highly utilized running back. He's played at least 60% of snaps in all eight games this season, including four games with at least 75% of snaps. The Rams play the 49ers, and Williams has two receiving touchdowns against San Francisco in their first meeting this season. Williams has five touchdowns over four games in the last three seasons against the 49ers. The model gives him a better than 50% chance of scoring a touchdown on Sunday, producing strong value at even-money odds.

Dalton Kincaid, Bills (+250)

Josh Allen hasn't hyper-targeted one specific pass-catcher this season for Buffalo, but Kincaid is consistently toward the top of the target share. The tight end leads Buffalo in receiving yards (411) and touchdowns (four), while ranking third in receptions (27) and targets (33). He has more than 100 yards in two of his last three games, securing all 12 of his targets in those two contests. He has six targets in four of his seven games this season, with a touchdown in three of his last five contests. The Bills play the Dolphins, who are 24th in the NFL in scoring defense (27 ppg allowed). Miami has allowed six touchdowns to opposing tight ends, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL. At +250 odds, the model sees strong value in backing Kincaid in Week 10 anytime TD bets.

