Week 10 NFL Best Bets: Patriots keep rolling at Titans and more of Jason La Canfora's picks

Time to keep this thing rolling! Another huge week and we're 15-6-1 on the season. I'm going to keep riding some of the teams that got us here and in general we've reached the point of the year where the cream has risen to the top. Some of these spreads still aren't as high as I believe they should be and I still see value in going with some of the better teams in the league, especially when they're up against some lightweights.

Patriots (-6.5) at Titans

Yep, I'm still rolling with the Pats! They are finding a way to score into the mid-30s seemingly no matter who's playing and no matter who the opponent is. I generally like Bill Belichick and games against some of his former assistants or players. And I like the Patriots against pretty much any team in the league right now, especially with Sony Michel on the way back. The Titans offense is fairly limited in what it can do and Belichick will find a way to mitigate Marcus Mariota's damage.

Chargers (-10) at Raiders

There aren't many signs of life right now for the Raiders. They don't have an identity on either side of the ball and they just cut their best remaining pass-rusher. This looks like a nice time for the Chargers to be facing them. This looks like a two-touchdown win to me. The Raiders don't do much in back-door cover situations and I like the Chargers' superior physicality.

Okay so it's not quite Andy Reid coming out of a bye, but I'll take one of his old lieutenants, Doug Peterson, in a similar spot. Very interested to see how Golden Tate lifts this offense, and just having Carson Wentz -- as well as he's playing -- rested for an extra week against a very familiar opponent: I like that spot a lot. I believe the Eagles start their push to the division title right here and I don't like the Cowboys' ability to play from behind at all. No Sean Lee again for Dallas takes away the central nervous system of the defense. I don't think this game is very close.