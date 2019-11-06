Week 10 NFL bets: Why Rams will cover and Bengals won't, plus teasers, parlays, line moves and more tips

Last week, both the Sunday night and Monday night games featured teams coming off a bye. The Ravens won as home underdogs against the Patriots, while the Cowboys covered as road favorites against the Giants. What's interesting is that one of those results follows a trend that's emerged with teams coming off a bye, while the other goes against a different trend. And knowing which is which could help you cash in with a couple similar situations in Week 10.

Let's talk about road favorites off a bye first. When the Cowboys covered on Monday night, they pushed the record for teams in that situation to 35-23 against the spread since 2011, good for a 60.3% cover rate. That's a slightly better number than the one we discussed a few weeks ago involving all road teams off a bye. The trend has been even stronger lately, with those teams covering in 15 of their last 20 chances.

There's one team that qualifies for that trend this week, with the Rams coming off their bye to face the Steelers in Pittsburgh as 3.5-point favorites. Not only do they make for a good play if you want to follow the road teams off a bye trend, but the Rams have won and covered all six of their Eastern time zone games under Sean McVay, including a 37-10 beatdown of the Falcons earlier this year.

Now we move to home underdogs off a bye. While the Ravens were able to win and cover in that spot on Sunday night, they defied the odds in doing so. Home underdogs off a bye are just 10-23-2 against the spread since 2011, a 30.3% cover rate. That includes a 3-11 stretch in their last 14, even though the Ravens and Dolphins covered in the only two such spots this year.

That brings us to the Bengals, a massive home underdog off their bye against the Ravens. with Baltimore favored by 10 points. While it could definitely be a comedown spot for the Ravens after their big win against the Patriots, the Bengals will have to overcome rookie Ryan Finley making his first career start. While Brandon Allen last week and Nick Mullens last year were able to win their first career starts in Week 9 without having thrown a pass in a regular-season game, QBs who make their professional debuts by starting a game in Week 10-16 are just 1-8 this century, with their teams scoring just under 10 points a game. If that trend matters, and if home underdogs off a bye revert to doing poorly, we could be looking at a Ravens blowout win.

Each week, I break down what you need to know about each game from a betting angle before you lock in your picks. I'll talk about big line moves, teasers and parlays to consider and more.

My picks

Big line moves (lookaheads)

Dolphins at Colts -10 (was IND -14.5)

Chargers -1 at Raiders (was OAK -2.5)

Panthers at Packers -5 (was GB -6.5)

Lookaheads are lines that are posted for matchups before the previous week's games. Analyzing the biggest movers is beneficial for smart bettors, who have a chance to examine those moves to determine whether there's value in playing against a potential overreaction.

The Colts will likely be playing this week without starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and that coupled with the Dolphins getting their first win has moved that line considerably. The Dolphins have also covered four straight, starting with the insertion of Ryan Fitzpatrick back into the lineup in the middle of their near-win against Washington in Week 6.

The Chargers earned a big win over the Packers on Sunday, and the market has quickly settled on that version of the team being the real one, as they move from being valued about even with the Raiders to being a road favorite in Oakland on Thursday. The Raiders gutted out a win against the Lions last week, so the move should solely be chalked up to Chargers love.

Speaking of that Chargers win, the Packers have seen their line drop 1.5 points off the lookahead after the offense completely fell apart in Los Angeles. The Packers do have one of the better home-field advantages in the NFL, so if this line creeps any lower, we'll be getting into the territory where the market is valuing the Panthers as close to even with the Packers on a neutral field.

Where DVOA disagrees with line

Chiefs -3.5 at Titans

Giants -2.5 vs. Jets

Rams -3.5 at Steelers

Part of my research each week is calculating the DVOA (or DAVE, which is partially reflective of preseason projections) as tracked by Football Outsiders and seeing where the metric has a significant disagreement with the market. Now that defensive adjustments have been included following Week 4, I'll include that analysis here.

This section went 0-4 ATS last week, so it may be best to take these calculations with a grain of salt. But these plays have been enough over 50% long-term that I'm comfortable factoring in any imbalances to teams I could want to hop on moving forward.

The Chiefs figure to get Patrick Mahomes back this week after he seemed close to facing the Vikings this past Sunday, and a Chiefs team with Mahomes should be favored by more than the market line suggests. The DVOA numbers put that line at about Chiefs -6.5.

DAVE is giving the slight edge to the Jets over the Giants in their ratings moving forward, but that's largely due to the predictive ratings not giving as harsh a penalty for the offensive performance we've seen over the past few weeks. If you just judge the Jets by their performance to date, DVOA would make the Giants even bigger favorites (about Giants -5) on a neutral field, which MetLife Stadium basically is.

Contrary to our analysis at the top that favors the Rams, here we have a metric that says the Steelers are the play, with the difference between the two teams not worth the price the market has set. Instead, DVOA would knock two points off the line and make it Rams -1.5.

Fading the public

Chiefs -3.5 at Titans

Bills +3 at Browns

Giants -2.5 vs. Jets

If 80% of the action or more is on one side of a line, you want to be thinking about taking the other side, a practice commonly known as fading the public. If the consensus thinks it has a game figured out, that should be flashing warning signs for you. All betting trends data is from Sports Insights as of Tuesday night.

Fading the public sure worked out last week, with the 49ers failing to cover and the Packers losing outright as the top two plays from our Wednesday column. This week, the early action has been on the Chiefs, Bills and Giants, so if you can stomach taking the other side in those games, you could be rewarded should fading the public have another strong day.

Underdog parlay of the week

Lions +125 at Bears

Cardinals +190 at Bucs

We're going with two teams that have yet to make an appearance in this column this week. The Lions have hit a rough patch but certainly look to have a more potent offense than that of the Bears. The Cardinals played the league's last undefeated team strong on Thursday night and come off the mini-bye to face a Bucs team that has failed to cover in four straight and hasn't played a home game since Week 3 somehow. Add their travels with an overtime loss to the Seahawks last week, and then throw in Tampa Bay's penchant for turning the ball over, and it's the type of underdog play that should hit more often than the odds suggest.

Playing both these teams gives us a +550 payout as we chase our second winning underdog parlay of the year.

Teaser of the week

Ravens -3.5 at Bengals

Lions +8.5 at Bears

We mentioned at the top how this is a spot to fade the Bengals, so we're going to tease the Ravens down and hope the game isn't decided by a field goal. The Lions make a repeat appearance as well, as teasing up through 3 and 7 against a Bears team that has struggled to score points just seems like too strong a play to ignore.

The teaser of the week is just 4-5 this year after a 12-5 run in 2018, as the Jaguars laid a dud in London..