Backing the Detroit Lions has been a profitable NFL betting strategy this season. Detroit has won six consecutive games and is 7-1 against the spread in 2024. The Lions have also covered the spread in seven straight games on the road dating back to last season. This week, the Lions will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. According to the latest Week 10 NFL odds, Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite. Other Week 10 NFL spreads of note include Steelers vs. Commanders (-2.5, 45), 49ers vs. Buccaneers (+6.5, 50.5), and Eagles vs. Cowboys (+7.5, 44). If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 10, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, AI PickBot and team of experts. They even have one pick that returns a whopping +14000, so be sure to see what they have to say.

Self-learning AI reveals top NFL picks

SportsLine AI hit a whopping 1,947 4.5- and 5-star sports betting picks since the start of last season. Now it is back with its picks on the spread, money line and total for each Week 10 NFL game. It is backing the Rams to cover as 1.5-point home favorites against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in a game with an over-under of 48.5. See AI picks for each Week 10 NFL game right here.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 10 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is Chicago (-6.5, 38.5) to cover at home against New England. The Bears cover in nearly 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 10 Fantasy football positional rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. Jets wide receiver Davante Adams is projected to be a top-10 wide receiver this week, and it also has full rankings for every position right here.

The Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire is loaded with players capable of making an impact this week and the remainder of the season. SportsLine's R.J. White breaks down the best widely available Fantasy football free agents heading into Week 10, helping you find the top options at every position rostered in fewer than 60% of leagues on CBSSports.com. See them all right here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as its top running back, while Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is its top wideout. Here are its complete Week 10 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in your leagues. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. Get his Week 10 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 14-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 195-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 49-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. The model has revealed picks for every game in Week 10, and one of its favorite picks is the Texans (+3.5, 49.5) covering at home against the Lions on Sunday Night Football, which cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can find the model's picks for every game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Insider Mike Tierney (31-12-2 over his last 45 NFL ATS picks) has revealed his best bets for Week 10, including the Falcons (-3.5, 46.5) to cover on the road against the Saints in a game that opened at Atlanta -1.5. Tierney's NFL best bets for Week 10 can be found here.

Eric Cohen, who is 63-27 since Week 4, has exact score predictions for all 14 games. He is high on the 49ers (-6.5, 50.5) to beat the Buccaneers on the road, and is also calling for an underdog to pull off a surprising upset. Hit any of his exact score picks and you're looking at a payout well over 100-1. That pick, along with his prediction for all 13 remaining games, is available here. SportsLine's advanced computer model has also locked in its exact score predictions for every Week 10 NFL game right here.

Texans vs. Lions Sunday Night Football picks

The Detroit Lions will try to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's model likes the Over (49.5) in that game, calling for 50 total points, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert R.J. White, who is on a 65-47-2 against-the-spread roll on Lions games, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bet for SNF right here.

SportsLine's AI PickBot has locked in its player props for players like C.J. Stroud, Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Joe Mixon. One of its top picks is Gibbs going Over 63.5 rushing yards, which has earned a 4-star rating. The AI is calling for 78.1 rushing yards. You can see all the top-rated NFL prop picks from the AI PickBot here.

Rams vs. Dolphins Monday Night Football picks

The Los Angeles Rams will aim for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 10 schedule. SportsLine's model likes the Over (48.5) in that game, projecting 51 total points, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert Larry Hartstein, who is on a 44-27 roll on Rams games, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bet for MNF right here.

SportsLine's AI PickBot has locked in its player props for players like Matthew Stafford, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp. One of its top picks is Stafford flying Over 257.5 passing yards, finishing with 296 to earn a 5-star rating. The AI PickBot has four other props rated 4.5 stars or better for that game. You can see all the top-rated NFL prop picks from the AI PickBot here.