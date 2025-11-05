The Cleveland Browns are the only team that has yet to cover away from home, as the team is 0-5 ATS outside of Cleveland this year. Does that mean you should immediately jump on the Jets with Week 10 NFL picks as they host the Browns? New York just dealt away arguably its two best players at the trade deadline, which shifted the Week 10 NFL odds from the Jets being favored by 1.5 points to Cleveland now being 2.5-point favorites. Being aware of personnel changes, injuries and even weather should be a part of your Week 10 NFL betting guide as a fully informed bettor is one that often wins.

Other NFL lines of a field goal or less include Texans vs. Jaguars (+1.5), Buccaneers vs. Patriots (+2.5), Chargers vs. Steelers (+3) on Sunday night and Packers vs. Eagles (+2.5) on Monday. Those primetime games feature the likes of Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley. Should your Week 10 NFL picks include any of them as part of your NFL DFS strategy, within Fantasy football lineups or among NFL player props? If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 10, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts. Join SportsLine here, and for a limited time get your first month for $1 using promo code CHAMPIONSHIP.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL betting picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 10 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Bills (-8.5, 50.5) covering against the Dolphins. The model has Buffalo covering in 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has the Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle as one of its top value picks at receiver, while Detroit's Sam LaPorta is among the best values at tight end for Sunday's main slate. Here are its complete Week 10 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. He has the Browns' Harold Fannin Jr. as a top-5 Fantasy tight end in both standard and PPR formats. Get his full Week 10 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 10 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Giants' Jaxson Dart is projected to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024 and has revealed picks for every Week 10 NFL game. One of its favorite picks is the Buccaneers (-2.5, 48.5) covering versus New England, which cashes well over 50% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 10 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Jeff Hochman, who is 4-1 (+385) over his last five picks in Ravens games is backing Baltimore (-3) to cover versus Minnesota. "John Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh are close brothers who talk on the phone... The Chargers played the Vikings two weeks ago. You don't think John will ask his brother, Hey, what did you see here, etc? They share insights. We know Lamar Jackson is outstanding against the NFC, going 24-3. Minnesota hasn't played Baltimore since 2021, and it didn't go well. The Ravens are well-rested and still in desperation mode." Hochman's NFL best bets for Week 10 can be found here.

Broncos vs. Raiders 'Thursday Night Football' picks

No team has a better record (7-2) or a longer win streak than Denver, which has prevailed in six straight entering TNF. However, the Raiders have defeated the Broncos in eight of their last 10 meetings as the Broncos are 9.5-point home favorites for 'Thursday Night Football.' NFL expert, Larry Hartstein, who is 19-12 (+550) over his last 31 NFL ATS picks, is backing Denver to cover, saying, "I would lay anything less than 10." The SportsLine advanced model says that one team covers in over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick. See the Raiders vs. Broncos picks from the advanced model here.