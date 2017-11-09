Week 10 NFL DFS: Get Drew Brees, Dez Bryant out of your DraftKings, FanDuel lineups

Whether you're entering daily fantasy football cash games or tournaments on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to know which players DFS pro Mike McClure hates this week.

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season. He has cashed multiple tournament lineups already and done it by staying away from massive busts.

In Week 9, he recommended avoiding overpriced Texans receiver Will Fuller. Instead, he rostered the Colts' T.Y. Hilton.

The result? Fuller had his first game of the season without a touchdown and a season-low 32 yards. Hilton, who was a complete steal at $4,900 on DraftKings, went wild, catching five passes for a league-leading 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, McClure has revealed a list of five players he absolutely hates for any daily fantasy football tournament, 50-50 cash game or head-to-head contest for NFL Week 10. Avoid them all like the plague:

1. Drew Brees, QB, Saints: McClure doesn't like the idea of paying up for Brees this week with extreme value available from guys like Eli Manning and Ryan Fitzpatrick. He's projecting the Saints to struggle more than people might expect on the road in Buffalo.

2. LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills: With all the value at quarterback, wide receiver and tight end, McClure likes the idea of paying for running backs this week. However, McCoy isn't one of the high-end backs he's considering due to an inconsistent workload. He advises looking to Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley before considering McCoy.

3. Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys: You might be tempted to lock in Dez with Ezekiel Elliott missing this game, but the ankle injury is a major concern and guys like Cole Beasley are fully capable of replacing the targets Dez would normally see.

4. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: McClure loved Hilton last week and he paid off in a big way, but don't chase the box score. Hilton and the Colts will struggle against the Steelers' secondary.

5. Jack Doyle, TE, Colts: Like Hilton, Doyle is a preferred target for Jacoby Brissett. However, McClure is not confident the Colts will have much success through the air against the Steelers' second-ranked pass defense (180 yards per game). There are significantly better options at tight end this week.

