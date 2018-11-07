Week 10 NFL injuries: Leonard Fournette, Giovani Bernard return to practice after bye week

Six teams are coming out of a bye this week, and that could put several players on track to make their return to the lineup.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was a full participant in practice to start the week, which puts him on track to play for the first time since Week 4 due to a hamstring injury. The team traded for Carlos Hyde while Fournette was sidelined, so they have the luxury of slowly mixing Fournette back into the fold if he's active on game day. Blake Bortles (left shoulder) also practiced in full, so it appears the bye did a world of good for the team's key offensive players.

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (knee) could also see his first action since Week 4 after a limited return to practice, while receiver John Ross (groin) practiced in full. He could see an uptick in targets with A.J. Green (toe) out for this week's game. Receiver Ryan Grant (ankle) made a limited return to Colts practice after missing the last two games before the bye

We'll break down the injuries you need to know about for Thursday below before digging in to each team playing on Sunday's initial injury report for Week 10. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Panthers at Steelers (-4)

The Panthers remain without Smith in the passing game, and without Smith on the field, the offense has done a good job getting the ball into the hands of rookie D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel the past few weeks and allowing them to create big plays. The Kalil loss would be a big one for an offensive line that has played much better than expected this season, and with the center not practicing at all this week, he figures to be on the wrong side of questionable. Addison and Reid were listed as limited all week. Both quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) and tight end Greg Olsen (foot) were upgraded to full participation on Wednesday and both are good to go for this game.

The Steelers are dealing with just a pair of absences in this one, with their starting right tackle remaining sidelined due to a knee injury. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (finger) practiced in full on Wednesday and is good to go, as is return man Ryan Switzer, who was limited earlier in the week with an ankle injury.

Wednesday's injury reports

Bills at Jets (-6.5)

Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was able to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday, and it's possible he's able to return from a multi-week absence for this matchup if everything goes right. The team's second option at the position, Derek Anderson, was a DNP as he recovers from a concussion. Running back Chris Ivory (shoulder) and tight end Charles Clay (hamstring) also missed practice, while receivers Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and Andre Holmes (neck) joined Allen as limited. The Jets have their own concerns at quarterback with Sam Darnold expected to miss this game with a foot injury. Receivers Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Robby Anderson (ankle) joined Darnold as part of the list of seven DNPs for the Jets, while corner Trumaine Johnson (quad) was among the four players limited.

Falcons (-4) at Browns

Kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) remained sidelined on Wednesday, and he was joined as a DNP by receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip). The team had four players limited to start the week, including center Alex Mack (back) and corner Robert Alford (ankle). The Browns placed Christian Kirksey and E.J. Gaines on injured reserve on Wednesday, and they're dealing with more injuries at those positions with corner Denzel Ward (hip) and linebacker Jamie Collins (ankle) missing practice on Wednesday. Tight end David Njoku (knee, ribs) is among six players limited to start the week.

Saints (-5.5) at Bengals

The Saints had four DNPs to start the week, including defensive end Marcus Davenport, who is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a toe issue. The entire New Orleans offensive line was on the injury report, with Larry Warford out for non-injury reasons and the other four players limited. The Bengals were missing six players at practice, including linebacker Vontaze Burfict (hip) and corner Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular). Receiver A.J. Green was also a DNP and is expected to miss a few games due to a toe injury. The Bengals did have running back Giovani Bernard (knee) back in a limited fashion, while receiver John Ross (groin) and center Billy Price (foot) practiced in full.

Redskins at Buccaneers (-3)

The Redskins put both starting guards on IR this week and tackles Trent Williams (thumb) and Morgan Moses (knee) didn't practice, but other than that, the offensive line is in great shape. Running back Chris Thompson (rib) and receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) also missed practice, while running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder) and tight end Jordan Reed (back) were limited. The Bucs didn't have receiver Mike Evans (knee) and running back Ronald Jones (hamstring) at practice, while running back Peyton Barber (ankle) was limited.

Patriots (-6.5) at Titans

Dolphins at Packers (-9.5)

Defensive end Charles Harris (calf) was the only player to miss Dolphins practice entirely on Wednesday, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) headlining the list of limited participants. Even with the limited tag, Tannehill has already been ruled out for this matchup. Both tackles were also limited on Wednesday, with Laremy Tunsil dealing with knee and ankle injuries, and Ja'Wuan James battling a knee issue. The Packers were missing tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) on Wednesday but the injury isn't expected to be serious. Receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) practiced in full, and with Geronimo Allison placed on the IR this week, Cobb could be primed for an uptick in targets if he can stay healthy.

Jaguars at Colts (-3)

Quarterback Blake Bortles (shoulder) and running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) were both full participants in practice coming out of the bye, and the return of Fournette could be a big boost for the offense. Corners A.J. Bouye (calf) and Quenton Meeks (knee) didn't practice at all, while fellow corner D.J. Hayden (toe) practiced in full. Five Colts missed practice, including tight end Erik Swoope (knee), while running backs Marlon Mack (foot) and Robert Turbin (shoulder) were among six limited.

Lions at Bears (-6.5)

Guard T.J. Lang (neck) and corner Darius Slay (knee) were missing from Lions practice to start the week, while running backs Kerryon Johnson (ankle) and LeGarrette Blount (knee) were limited. The Lions cut Ameer Abdullah and signed Zach Zenner at the position this week, so he'd join Theo Riddick as options if Johnson or Blount can't go.

Cardinals at Chiefs (-16.5)

Chargers (-9.5) at Raiders

Seahawks at Rams (-10)

Cowboys at Eagles (-6.5)

Eight Cowboys missed practice due to injury, including linebacker Sean Lee, who is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with a hamstring issue. Guard Connor Williams (knee), tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) and defensive end Taco Charlton (shoulder) also sat out, while guard Zack Martin (knee) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) were limited. The Eagles were missing two corners at practice to start the week: Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring). Running back Darren Sproles was a limited participant as he tries to return from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him virtually all year. Tackle Lane Johnson (knee) was also limited, while bookend Jason Peters (biceps) practiced in full.