Week 10 NFL injuries: Leonard Fournette, Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson, Trumaine Johnson cleared to return

Many weeks, the final injury reports on Friday are notable for who has been ruled out. In Week 10, the biggest news is who's coming back. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson and a key Bears player on both sides of the ball will make their returns in their respective matchups this week.

Fournette has played just once since Week 1 while recovering from a hamstring injury, and the team decided to protect itself at the position by trading for Carlos Hyde before the deadline. With Hyde in tow, the Jaguars have the luxury of easing Fournette back into the fold, but the offense needs to establish some kind of consistency coming out of the bye, so it would be no surprise to see Blake Bortles feed his star running back early and often.

Johnson has missed five games for the Jets while recovering from a quad injury, and though the defense played well in last week's loss to the Dolphins, the Jets gave up a total of 95 points in their previous three games. The presence of the team's best corner should give the unit a boost, even if it comes against the worst offense in the league.

And in Chicago, linebacker Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson both practiced in full all week and avoided a final injury tag on Friday, setting both up to return to action in Week 10. Mack played through an ankle injury but was ineffective in Weeks 6 and 7 before sitting out his team's last two games. Robinson aggravated his groin injury during a one-catch Week 7 performance and also sat out the last two games. Having both in the fold is a big boost on both sides of the ball heading into a stretch of three straight games against divisional opponents.

Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury report news around the NFL for Week 10.

Bills at Jets (-7)



The Bills could get Allen back for this game after he was limited all week, but it's unlikely the team rushes back their long-term QB in a lost season if it could be detrimental to his health. With Anderson out, it's possible the team turns to Matt Barkley after less than two weeks on the roster rather than Nathan Peterman. Todd Bowles is holding out hope Darnold will be able to serve as the backup on Sunday, but that seems unlikely. Either way, Josh McCown is set to make his first start of the year. He completed 67.3 percent of his passes while throwing 18 TDs and nine interceptions as the team's starter last year. Receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle) is good to go after a full practice on Friday, as is corner Trumaine Johnson (quad), who hasn't played since Week 4.

Falcons (-6) at Browns

Bryant remains sidelined after going through a limited practice on Thursday and then getting downgraded to DNP on Friday. Shelby popped up on the injury report on Friday as limited before drawing a questionable tag, but everyone else is good to go. Njoku was limited all week, throwing his status for this game up in the air, while Tretter was upgraded to a limited session on Friday. The Browns put linebacker Christian Kirksey and corner E.J. Gaines on IR this week and are in danger of missing more players at those positions. That could be massive against the elite offense of the Falcons.

Saints (-5.5) at Bengals

The Saints are pretty healthy except for their rookie defensive end dealing with his multi-week recovery, but news on Friday afternoon broke that the team feared the newly signed Bryant suffered a torn Achilles in practice. He was listed as questionable to play in this game with an ankle issue on the injury report but figures to be unavailable if the news is true. The Bengals are pretty banged up for a team coming out of its bye, with the absences of Green and Burfict figuring to be the most damaging. It's possible Bernard is finally able to return to action after a week of limited practices. Receiver John Ross (groin), tight end C.J. Uzomah (clavicle) and center Billy Price (foot) are good to go.

Redskins at Buccaneers (-3)

Washington is of course dealing with more injuries on the O-line than the ones above with two guards placed on IR this week. Moses did manage limited practices on Thursday and Friday, giving him a chance to play in this game. Crowder has a chance to make his long-awaited return as well after a pair of limited practices. The Bucs lose a part of their pass rush with Curry out, but Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, foot) is good to go. So is tackle Demar Dotson (knee, shoulder) after not practice Wednesday and being limited Thursday. Like Dotson, receiver Mike Evans barely practiced early in the week before managing full participation on Friday and avoiding a final injury tag.

Patriots (-6.5) at Titans

Of the Patriots' six questionable players, five were limited all week. Brown didn't practice at all on Wednesday and Thursday before being upgraded to limited on Friday. Receiver Julian Edelman (ankle) and running back/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) avoided final injury tags after being limited earlier in the week. The Titans will have to deal with a big loss with their starting right tackle ruled out, and while no one else was listed as worse than questionable, Taylor and Cruikshank didn't practice all week, while Morgan was downgraded to DNP on Friday.

Dolphins at Packers (-9.5)

The Dolphins will keep rolling with Brock Osweiler at quarterback, and there's a chance he won't be protected by either first-team tackle in this game, as Tunsil and James were limited in practice all week. Alonso popped up on the injury report as not practicing Friday, which is bad news for his availability here. Running back Kenyan Drake (shoulder) was downgraded to limited on Friday but avoided a final injury tag. For the Packers, Cobb practice in full on Wednesday before being limited on Thursday and Friday, earning a questionable tag. Marquez Valdes-Scantling should be locked in to No. 2 duties either way. Bulaga was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, so he appears on track to play.

Jaguars at Colts (-3)

The Jaguars will be without Bouye in the starting lineup, and replacement starter Meeks is sidelined too. That could leave the Colts' secondary weapons with the advantage in the passing game. Smith popped up on the injury report Thursday and was limited the last two days before drawing the questionable tag. Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is good to go after a week of full practices. The Colts, like the Jags, are pretty banged up for a team coming out of their bye, but it's not all bad news. Running back Marlon Mack (foot) is good to go after a full practice on Friday, and rookie defensive end Tyquan Lewis (foot) is set to make his season debut after being activated from injured reserve. Safety Malik Hooker (hip) also avoided a final injury tag after a full practice on Friday.

Lions at Bears (-6.5)

The Lions are down their best corner for the first time this season, putting stress on the rest of the defense to step up. Kenny Wiggins is set to sub in for Lang on the line. Johnson was limited all week in practice, and if he can't go, that should mean more work for LeGarrette Blount (knee), who was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and avoided a final injury tag. The Bears' final injury report is notable for who isn't on it, as linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (groin) are ready to return after a full week of practices. Receiver Taylor Gabriel (knee) also avoided a final injury tag after full practices on Thursday and Friday.

Cardinals at Chiefs (-16.5)

The Cardinals are still dealing with injury issues at guard, with both starters and one reserve limited all week. Safety is another position that could be in trouble, as Boston was still limited all week and Baker popped up on the injury report Thursday as a DNP before a limited session Friday. Morse remains sidelined for the Chiefs and Berry is also likely to sit out again after a week of DNPs. Watkins practiced in a limited fashion on Friday for the first time this week, improving his chances of playing in this game. However, with the Chiefs heavily favored it wouldn't be surprised to see them hold key banged-up players out of this one.

Chargers (-10) at Raiders

The Chargers remain without their best defensive player as Bosa continues to nurse a foot injury that's sidelined him all season. Williams hasn't practiced since Wednesday and seems unlikely to play despite the questionable tag, while Emmanuel was downgraded to DNP on Friday as well, hurting his chances of being available. The Raiders had six players limited on Friday but didn't give anyone a final injury tag, meaning the active roster is completely healthy heading into this matchup. That group includes the players who were limited all week, including four offensive linemen and running back Doug Martin (hip).

Seahawks at Rams (-9.5)

Seahawks: CB Neiko Thorpe (groin) DOUBTFUL; RB Chris Carson (hip), G D.J. Fluker (calf), G Jordan Simmons (calf), DT Nazair Jones (illness), DT Shamar Stephen (foot), LB K.J. Wright (knee), S Bradley McDougald (knee) QUESTIONABLE



CB Neiko Thorpe (groin) DOUBTFUL; RB Chris Carson (hip), G D.J. Fluker (calf), G Jordan Simmons (calf), DT Nazair Jones (illness), DT Shamar Stephen (foot), LB K.J. Wright (knee), S Bradley McDougald (knee) QUESTIONABLE Rams: None



The Seahawks were missing seven players from pracitce on Thursday with four others listed as limited, but despite all the bumps and bruises, only one player is worse than questionable on the Friday ijury report. Carson is a gametime decision after getting eight carries in Week 9, and if he can't go, Mike Davis should fill the lead back role. McDougald and Fluker will also be gametime calls. Receiver Doug Baldwin (groin) is good to go. The Rams had no players injured this week and are fully healthy rolling into this matchup.

Cowboys at Eagles (-7)

The Cowboys are the more banged-up team in this matchup with six players ruled out, including key players in the front seven of the defense like Lee, Charlton and Irving. That could make it easier for the Eagles' offense to get going. Guard Zack Martin (knee) was upgraded to full practice on Friday and is good to go. Sproles looked on his way to returning this week before suffering a setback, and it's an open question whether he'll be able to play again this year. The Eagles will be shorthanded at corner against a team that just added a legitimate No. 1 option at receiver, which is a concern. Johnson was limited all week before drawing the questionable tag.

Giants at 49ers (-3)

