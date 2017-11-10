Week 10 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Dez Bryant, T.Y. Hilton questionable

The receiver position is the one featuring the most uncertainty at the top heading into Week 10.

Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant has been limited all week with a knee injury, and he was designated as questionable on Friday. With Ezekiel Elliott set to serve the first game of his suspension, the Cowboys can ill afford to lose their top passing-game option in a matchup with a potentially explosive Falcons offense. If Bryant can't go, Brice Butler could see an increase in snaps.

The Colts need all the help they can get as double-digit home underdogs this week against the Steelers, and seeing T.Y. Hilton listed as questionable on the final injury report leaves the door open for what would be a disastrous absence on Sunday. However, he figures to be on the positive side of questionable.

One player who should be good to go is Falcons star Julio Jones. Despite missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury and only getting in a limited session Friday, Jones avoided a final injury designation for Week 10.

Two running backs were ruled out early on Friday, but those absences could matter more to Fantasy players by the touches they open up for their teammates.

Matt Forte is sidelined by a knee injury, improving the outlook for the team's top running back Bilal Powell. Elijah McGuire also figures to see more touches than usual with Forte on the sidelines. In a rare game where the Jets are favored, the game script could lead to a big game for the rushing attack.

Moving to the Bengals, Jeremy Hill has been ruled out, and while he's only played a handful of snaps in recent weeks, any boost to Joe Mixon's workload could help his Fantasy value. That's especially true around the goal line against a Titans defense that is slightly below average against the run.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 10.

Vikings at Redskins

Analysis: Three Vikings receivers, including No. 1 option Stefon Diggs, were on the injury report this week, but all avoided final injury designations. Griffen returned to practice Friday in a limited fashion, and his absence would be a huge boost for the home team. The Redskins have been dealing with a massive amount of injuries on offense, but they head into the weekend with zero players from the unit ruled out. Four starting offensive lineman missed last week's win over Seattle, but all were able to practice at least in limited fashion this week.

Packers at Bears

Analysis: Bulaga and Burnett represent two big losses for the Packers, and the offensive line especially could be stretched to contain the Bears' quality pass rush. McCray would be his fill-in, but he's no lock to play Sunday either. Of the Bears' seven questionable players, only Long has been able to practice this week. Trevathan's absence could be huge if he can't play. On the good news front, the Bears will get receiver Markus Wheaton back from a multiweek groin injury this week.

Steelers at Colts

Analysis: The Steelers come out of their bye in great health with only two players on the practice reports this week and just one earning a final injury designation. Tight end Vance McDonald, right tackle Marcus Gilbert and key defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt are both back to full health. Gilbert played just part of one game over his team's last six matchups. Hilton was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday but seems more likely than not to suit up on Sunday.

Chargers at Jaguars

Chargers: OT Joe Barksdale, LB Haynes Pullard QUESTIONABLE



OT Joe Barksdale, LB Haynes Pullard QUESTIONABLE Jaguars: WR Marqise Lee, OT Jeremy Parnell, G A.J. Cann, G Patrick Omameh QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Chargers come out of their bye mostly healthy. The key takeaway is that Melvin Gordon wasn't on the injury report at all this week after dealing with a foot injury before the bye. The Jaguars could be missing three starting linemen, but all have been able to practice in limited fashion this week. Quarterback Blake Bortles was on the injury report with a wrist injury but practiced in full all week. Corner Jalen Ramsey had been limited with a groin issue but returned to full practice Friday and avoided a final designation.

Jets at Buccaneers

Analysis: The Jets will be without one piece of their running game with Forte out, which should give third back Elijah McGuire a bigger role on Sunday. Bilal Powell remains the team's top option at running back. Wilkerson continues to miss practice then see his normal complement on snaps on Sundays. Winston will be replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, and he could be under fire if his offensive line isn't healthy. Dotson, whose absence would be massive, was able to practice in full on Friday, as were McCoy, Grimes and Sweezy.

Bengals at Titans

Analysis: With Hill sidelined, the opportunity could be there for Joe Mixon to get a large amount of touches and have the breakout game many Fantasy owners have long expected. The Bengals' receiving corps is finally getting healthy, with Brandon Lafell and Tyler Boyd practicing in full Friday and avoiding final injury designations. The Titans will be missing their starting left guard again, but Walker's chances of playing jumped after he returned to practice in a limited fashion on Friday.

Saints at Bills

Analysis: The Saints come into this game mostly healthy and have a chance to have their regular offensive line on the field on Sunday. Armstead practiced for the first time Friday in a limited fashion, while Warford has been limited all week. Top receiver Michael Thomas was limited earlier in the week but avoided a final designation. The Bills will have to turn back to rookie Dion Dawkins at left tackle with Glenn sidelined. The Jones injury is softened by the Bills trading for new No. 1 receiver Kelvin Benjamin last week. Clay hasn't played since Week 5 due to a knee injury but has practiced all week in a limited fashion.

Browns at Lions

Analysis: The Browns come out of their bye healthy, with only Ogunjobi limited in Friday's practice. No. 1 receiver Corey Coleman is still a week away from returning, however. The big news for the Browns is getting Jason McCourty back, as he's graded out as one of the NFL's top corners this year, per Pro Football Focus. Lang and Ansah are big losses for the Lions on both sides of the ball, and the Browns may be able to win the battle in the trenches as a result.

Texans at Rams

Analysis: The Texans also placed tight end Ryan Griffin on IR on Friday, but activated C.J. Fiedorowicz in a corresponding move, so they won't be shorthanded at the position. Thirteen Texans, including Jadeveon Clowney and Will Fuller, were listed as practicing in full on Friday and none were given final designations. The Rams will likely be missing a piece of their pass rush as Quinn was unable to practice all week while dealing with an illness.

Cowboys at Falcons

Analysis: Bryant draws a questionable tag after being limited in practice all week while dealing with a knee injury. Smith was unable to practice at all, and his absence could cause trouble for a Cowboys line tasked with slowing Vic Beasley. The Falcons' final injury report is more notable for who avoided designations. Star receiver Julio Jones only managed a limited session Friday after not practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he appears to be good to go for this matchup. So does kicker Matt Bryant, who also only managed a limited session Friday during the week. Running back Devonta Freeman was limited Wednesday but fine otherwise.

Giants at 49ers

Analysis: The Giants are dealing with a massive amount of injuries at linebacker, and that should leave the middle of the defense wide open for Kyle Shanahan to attack. If Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida can break through the defensive front, they could pick up huge chunks on the second level. Getting Wynn and especially Vernon back would be a nice boost. Taylor and Kittle would have been good options to exploit the Giants' defensive injuries, but both are out. However, the San Francisco line gets Joe Staley back from an eye injury.

Patriots at Broncos

Analysis: With Hogan out, the Patriots could give an extended look to Philip Dorsett to bring a speed element to the offense. Cannon's loss is huge considering how much trouble Von Miller and the Broncos' pass rush has given New England in past matchups. Bennett was claimed off waivers this week but is dealing with a shoulder injury. Sanders was able to practice in full Thursday and Friday and figures to be good to go come Sunday. C.J. Anderson returned to full practice Friday and avoided a final injury designation, as did Demaryius Thomas and Jamaal Charles.

Dolphins at Panthers

