Week 10 NFL odds, picks: Fade Saints, Rams after heavyweight fight and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

I still haven't had a 5-0 week with my best bets this season. But can I really complain about consecutive 4-1 weeks? OK, that's a bit of a humble brag, but after some tough early weeks I am thrilled to be going well now with the best bets.

The 8-2 record the past two weeks has my overall record up to 22-20-3 as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest. Yes, I am over .500 for the first time in a long time, which feels good.

Let's keep it rolling with the first 5-0 record of the season to really make it a heck of a three-week run.

Falcons -4 at Browns

The Browns had all types of issues last week slowing down the Chiefs' potent offense. Well, the Falcons are right up there with Chiefs when it comes to offense. Look for Matt Ryan and company to have a big day against the Browns defense, and Baker Mayfield won't be able to keep up.

The Saints are coming off a big, emotional victory and now must play a team coming off a bye on the road – and outside. That's a challenge. I think the Saints are good enough to handle it, but they aren't good enough to cover. The Bengals will keep this game close -- so take the points.

Chargers -9.5 at Raiders

The Raiders are awful on defense, which means a big day for Philip Rivers and Melvin Gordon. The Los Angeles defense is improving by the week and they will get after Derek Carr to force a few big turnovers. The Chargers have won 10 of 14 on the road against the Raiders. Make it 11 of 15, as this will be ugly.

Seahawks +9.5 at Rams

I am bucking a trend here since the Seahawks are 1-5 in their last six against the Rams on the road. But this number is way too high. The Rams are coming off a loss, so they will be focused. But they have defensive issues that will allow the Seahawks to keep this close. Take the points.

Giants +3 at 49ers

The Giants are coming off a bye, so they will be rested for this long trip. The 49ers blew out the Raiders last week with Nick Mullens, but he won't be as successful in his second start. Look for the Giants to win this Monday night game and show they have some fight left.