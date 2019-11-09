Week 10 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch and stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor, more

Week 10 is upon us, and it's one that will be defined early on Sunday by who's back. The Chiefs will have Patrick Mahomes back under center to face the Titans in Nashville after Matt Moore filled in capably, while the Falcons will head to New Orleans with Matt Ryan back on the field. Of course, the Chiefs and Falcons are in much different positions as we move further into the second half, with Kansas City looking to keep the surging Raiders at arm's length in the AFC West, as the Falcons play for pride and jobs over the rest of the season.

Later in the day, the Packers look to get back on track when they host the Panthers at Lambeau Field, while the Rams come back from the bye with a chance to stop the Steelers' winning streak. Then, the Vikings and Cowboys meet on Sunday night in a game that could have big playoff implications down the road. On Monday, it's the biggest game of the week, with the Seahawks heading to San Francisco looking to deal the 49ers their first loss.

Chiefs at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Chiefs -5.5, O/U 48.5



Chiefs -5.5, O/U 48.5 Current: Chiefs -6, O/U 49.5

Pete Prisco: "The last three times the Titans have played 'em, they've beat 'em. How? Physically beat them up and ran the ball at them. And it's the formula the Colts used even when (Patrick) Mahomes was playing, they beat them up physically and ran the ball on them. This is Derrick Henry in the playoffs a couple years ago, same type of game. He wil pound them. I'm a little more concerned because Mahomes is playing, but I still think they win the game."

R.J. White: "I don't think their running game is anywhere near what it was in the past -- they're like 23rd or 24th in yards per carry. It's just not as strong --"

Prisco: "But the line had a rough spurt when they had injuries up front. They're still not great, but they had injuries. They didn't have (Taylor) Lewan --"

White: "Sure, but the reason they've been moving the ball is because (Ryan) Tannehill has been playing well in the games that they do move the ball. K.C. has scored 50 in their last two games with Mahomes out, I think they'll get in the high 20s at least in this game. Tennessee typically doesn't score much. They're 26th in points per drive, 29th in percentage of drives that end in a score ..."

Will Brinson: "... I just worry that they're bringing [Mahomes] back a little too soon. I feel like they could be more cautious and bring him back next week, you get an extra day of rest because of the Monday night game against the Chargers. ..."

White: "To be clear, you guys are taking Ryan Tannehill and the FedEx offensive coordinator against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Think about that before you put a lot of money on this game."

Bills at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Browns -2.5, O/U 41.5



Browns -2.5, O/U 41.5 Current: Browns -3, O/U 40.5

"Who on earth wants to bet on the Browns this week? No one, according to the Action Network, which shows Cleveland getting 29 percent of the tickets this week. I don't blame the 71 percent of people taking the Bills. They look like the better team so far this year with Cleveland stinking up the joint. The Browns are a mess on offense and are probably the most poorly coached team in football. Sean McDermott could do circles around Freddie Kitchens. But the Browns are a bad matchup here for the Bills. Buffalo has given up six runs of 20+ yards or more, tied for sixth most in the league. Nick Chubb has five of those 20+ yard runs himself this year and has 20 runs of 10+ yards or more. He's a nightmare for a team like Buffalo that can't control explosive runs. He has explosive runs against the 49ers (20th in rush defense DVOA), the Patriots (13th), the Seahawks (22nd) and the Ravens (24th). The Bills are 30th in rush defense DVOA. If Kitchens and Todd Monken don't feed Chubb -- and maybe even Kareem Hunt! -- it's gross negligence. Trying to make Odell Beckham happy in a game that could feature 17 mph winds (I like the under too, btw) is a massive mistake. The Browns can drop a bomb on the Bills if they just stick to the obvious game plan and let Chubb eat." -- Will Brinson on why the Browns are one of his best bets

Cardinals at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Buccaneers -5.5, O/U 53



Buccaneers -5.5, O/U 53 Current: Buccaneers -4.5, O/U 52

"This line dropped a point after the Cardinals looked competitive against the 49ers, but I'm on the other side for a few reasons. This is a huge game for Bruce Arians against his former team, and in that spot players go all out to give their coach a positive result. Arizona's offense is keyed off a strong running game, but the Cardinals are going up against the best rush defense in the league, per DVOA. That puts the game on Kyler Murray as a passer, and he's not quite there yet for me. Tampa Bay's offense got on the same page last week and should roll against a team whose three wins came against awful teams." -- R.J. White on why the Bucs are one of his SuperContest picks

Giants at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Giants -2.5, O/U 43.5



Giants -2.5, O/U 43.5 Current: Giants -3, O/U 44.5

"We have a battle for New York (New Jersey?) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday with the Giants and Jets squaring off. The Jets' season has completely gone off the rails with the low point coming last week in a loss against the previously winless Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Giants initially had a step on the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, but gave their shot at victory right back to Dallas, who went on to blow them out. That's a long way in saying that neither team is particularly good, but I like the Giants a bit better this week. While the Jets (when healthy) may have the better defense by a slim margin, I like the Giants' offensive weapons much more. As long as that shaky offensive line can keep Daniel Jones upright and can get Saquon Barkley in space, I think the unit finds success. Meanwhile, former Jet Leonard Williams' revenge game narrative is too good to pass up." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he's taking the Giants to cover in this battle of MetLife roommates

Falcons at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Saints -13, O/U 51



Saints -13, O/U 51 Current: Saints -13.5, O/U 51.5

This one is pretty easy: The Saints just got their Hall of Fame quarterback back under center and are playing one of the worst teams in the league while coming off a bye. While Matt Ryan is back for the Falcons, he's not going to be 100 percent in this game, and the Saints defense has feasted this season, holding five straight opponents under 260 yards. The 49ers just had a similar five-game streak that ended in Week 9, but it's only happened two other times since 2009. Basically, this is an elite-level defense, and when coupled with Brees leading his offense against Atlanta's Swiss chesse offense, this is as close to a lock as you can get.

Ravens at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Ravens -10, O/U 46.5



Ravens -10, O/U 46.5 Current: Ravens -10.5, O/U 44.5

"Another big number, but with the Bengals prepared to start rookie Ryan Finley over Andy Dalton, I think the Ravens will cover. I just don't know how the Bengals offense will keep pace with a Ravens offense that is facing the league's second-worst defense by DVOA. The Ravens just took down the NFL's best defense by DVOA on Sunday night. Imagine what they'll do to the Bengals' defense. If Dalton were starting, I'd like the Bengals' chances to backdoor their way into a cover, but I can't trust Finley or a rushing attack that is averaging a league-low 59.5 yards per game. The Ravens should be able to build an early lead and when that happens, Finley will be forced to air it out. I don't trust that Finley, a fourth-round pick making his NFL debut, is ready to keep the Bengals in a game against one of the league's best teams. Ravens win in a blowout and Jackson is given ample opportunity to pad his stats as he looks to chase down Russell Wilson in the MVP race." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Ravens are one of his best bets

Lions at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Bears -3, O/U 43.5



Bears -3, O/U 43.5 Current: Bears -2.5, O/U 41

"I have been a big proponent of fading the Bears, who seem to be given too much value from Vegas as if last year counts for anything now. Matt Stafford is having a monster season, and while the Lions defense has turned into a big problem, well, the Bears have no confidence in their offense or quarterback whatsoever, so that shouldn't matter much here. Detroit is not a bad football team and has suffered some bizarre losses due to officiating and bad luck, but I believe are better than their record. They have bounced back before this season when things were not going their way, and I'll take the points against a Bears team that has produced the fifth-fewest points in the NFL and has looked particularly hopeless the last few weeks." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Lions are one of his best bets

Dolphins at Colts



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Colts -10.5, O/U 44



Colts -10.5, O/U 44 Current: Colts -11, O/U 44

"This will almost certainly be Brian Hoyer at quarterback for the Colts with Jacoby Brissett suffering a knee injury last week. The Dolphins won for the first time last week in beating the Jets, but this is a big step up in competition, even with Hoyer under center. The Colts will handle the Dolphins as they wait for Brissett to return." -- Pete Prisco on why the Dolphins are one of his best bets

Prisco settled on the Dolphins as a best bet during the Pick Six Podcast (check it out above), but he predicted a close game in this matchup all the way back on Wednesday. See the rest of his score predictions in his Wednesday column.

Panthers at Packers



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Packers -6, O/U 48



Packers -6, O/U 48 Current: Packers -5, O/U 47

"The Packers find themselves in an interesting spot entering Week 10. I believe that what happened in Los Angeles last week will end up being an outlier for the Packers when it's all said and done ... As for the Panthers offense, we all know what Christian McCaffrey is capable of -- he had 166 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns against the Titans, which made him the sixth player in NFL history to record 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in the first eight games of a season. I was impressed with what I saw from Kyle Allen as well. He rebounded after a horrible performance against the 49ers, and passed for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He made some tough passes and was successful in keeping drives alive against a tough Titans defense. The 30 points Carolina scored was the most Tennessee has allowed all season. I'm going to take the Panthers to cover, but I'm not confident in saying they will beat Green Bay in Lambeau." -- Jordan Dajani on why he thinks the Packers win but the Panthers cover

Dajani said the Raiders would be the Chargers by two points on Thursday, then the Raiders beat the Chargers by two points on Thursday. See the rest of his score predictions in his Thursday column.

Rams at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Rams -3.5, O/U 45



Rams -3.5, O/U 45 Current: Rams -4, O/U 43.5

"The Rams' top two competitors, the 49ers and Seahawks, are playing each other this week, so LA knows it can gain ground. Pittsburgh's defense is playing well, but the Rams are getting healthy and starting to resemble last year's NFC champions. Picking up Jalen Ramsey really helped their defense. For Pittsburgh, this is not a winnable game if the Rams come to play." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Rams are one of his best bets

Vikings at Cowboys



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Open: Cowboys -3, O/U 47.5



Cowboys -3, O/U 47.5 Current: Cowboys -3, O/U 48

Seahawks at 49ers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Open: 49ers -6.5, O/U 44.5



49ers -6.5, O/U 44.5 Current: 49ers -6.5, O/U 47

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!